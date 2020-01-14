'He would be immensely proud' - 17-year-old follows great-grandad by joining family butchers

Richard Bowers, (son of George), Alice Middleton-Jones (great-granddaughter) and James Middleton (grandson of George Bowers), from Bowers Butchers in King's Lynn. Credit: Bowers Butchers. Archant

A Norfolk butchers has welcomed its fourth-generation member to the team - the 17 year-old great-granddaughter of the shop's award-winning founder.

Bowers Butchers in King's Lynn, founded in 1932 by George Edward Bowers, has been family-run from the outset, with George's son Richard Bowers, his grandson James Middleton and great-granddaughter Alice Middleton-Jones following in his footsteps.

According to Alice's uncle James, her "Saturday job" means three generations work alongside each other on a weekend.

He said: "It's very unusual for a teenage girl to be spending so much time in a butchers, but she loves being here and the customers love her too.

"Her late great-grandad would be thrilled that the knowledge is being passed on to the next generation. Although it can be a shock at first, it's important to know how food is processed.

"Though she never met George, he was very fond of her mother and would be immensely proud."

Last year, the butchers received national recognition for some of their produce, winning Gold for their wild garlic sausages and traditional Norfolk sausages in the Great British Butchers Awards 2019, the recipe of which was first devised by George Edward Bowers himself.