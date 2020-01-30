The wedding planner who's helping couples celebrate their big day at the zoo

Feeding the giraffe on your wedding day. Pic: Applewood Hall

A boss of a Norfolk wedding venue is seeing a spike in bookings by offering brides and grooms the unusual setting of a zoo.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

And the giraffe came too. Celebrating your wedding day at the zoo. Pic: Applewood Hall And the giraffe came too. Celebrating your wedding day at the zoo. Pic: Applewood Hall

Kiera Goymour, who runs Applewood Hall just a two minute walk from Banham Zoo, is seeing the number of requests for weddings with a difference on the rise. The venue's location means after tying the knot, a trip to feed the giraffes or a photo shoot with a bird of prey or with the zoo as a backdrop is easily organised.

MORE: See inside this tiny upside down house for sale with a fascinating past

An unusual way to celebrate your wedding day; at the zoo. Pic: Jack Boskett/Applewood Hall An unusual way to celebrate your wedding day; at the zoo. Pic: Jack Boskett/Applewood Hall

Kiera has also helped pull off a Las Vegas style wedding last minute as part of TV's Don't Tell the Bride. For that ceremony, the pretty garden at Applewood was transformed into a Vegas wedding chapel complete with an Elvis Presley look-a-like.

Kiera is also getting more requests from couples wanting their pets to be part of their wedding - which she can arrange in the dog-friendly garden area. Even the honeymoon night is catered for in a different way than a usual hotel with some luxury glamping pods on site.

Kiera, the daughter of businessman Martin Goymour who used to run Banham Zoo and sister to Adam Goymour, who runs Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, returned to Norfolk from London to take over Applewood Hall.

It can cater for up to 100 guests in the ceremony room and 200 in the main function room. But its location, in the countryside, close to the zoo, is proving a big draw.

The wedding of Lee Sim and Anna Forder took place at Applewood Hall which was filmed for TV's Don't Tell the Bride. Pic: Racheal Parrott The wedding of Lee Sim and Anna Forder took place at Applewood Hall which was filmed for TV's Don't Tell the Bride. Pic: Racheal Parrott

Already Kiera has 30 weddings booked in for 2020 when we're still in 'engagement season' - the period from December to Valentine's Day, said to be the busiest time of year for people planning a wedding.

She said: "Norfolk is quite competitive when it comes to weddings; there is a lot of choice with rustic barns to Grade II listed mansions. We are a bit different, we are a marquee-lined hall. You also get me from the initial enquiry right through to the wedding day,

"It's not all glamorous; I'll be the one sweeping leaves the morning before outside. It's a blank-canvas marquee wedding venue, we welcome couples who want to get creative and encourage you to stamp your individual style on Applewood Hall. You also get exclusive use and we have in-house caterers and can sort everything from an afternoon tea to a three course meal or hog roast.

"I feel privileged to be carrying on a family business. And where else can you get married and have your photos taken feeding giraffe at the zoo?"

The Las Vegas style weddingf with an Elvis look-a-like was filmed for TV's Don't Tell the Bride The Las Vegas style weddingf with an Elvis look-a-like was filmed for TV's Don't Tell the Bride

Kiera Goymour, a wedding planner at Applewood Hall. Pic: www.richardjarmy.co.uk Kiera Goymour, a wedding planner at Applewood Hall. Pic: www.richardjarmy.co.uk

Kiera Goymour, the wedding planner at Applewood Hall. Pic: Archant Kiera Goymour, the wedding planner at Applewood Hall. Pic: Archant

A wedding with Banham Zoo as the backdrop. Pic: Jack Boskett/Applewood Hall A wedding with Banham Zoo as the backdrop. Pic: Jack Boskett/Applewood Hall

Have your wedding photos at Banham Zoo says the wedding planner at Applewood Hall. Pic: Applewood Hall Have your wedding photos at Banham Zoo says the wedding planner at Applewood Hall. Pic: Applewood Hall

You may also want to watch: