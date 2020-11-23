Search

New vegan Indian street food trailer takes Breckland by storm

PUBLISHED: 08:00 23 November 2020

Khushee Street Food have a brand new hot food truck on the road delivering authentic Indian street food direct from a custom built catering trailer. Picture: Khushee Street Food

From meat-free curries to special Indian tea, a new Indian street food van has left people wanting more in Breckland.

Khushee Street Food have a brand new hot food truck on the road delivering authentic Indian street food direct from a custom built catering trailer.

Khushee, which is Indian for the word happiness, grew from the Dereham Micro Bakery which was set up at the start of the first lockdown and delivered fresh bread to the community.

The two companies have joined forces with the event company Ethnic Fusion Fine Foods who produce premium frozen foods and is now the source of Khushee’s superb quality dishes.

Since forming, the team have been popping up at locations around Breckland and Simon Blackwell, the driving force behind the van, has been “thrilled” with the response.

He said: “Last Friday, we had a fantastic turnout at the Toftwood Social Club, it was great to support the team working hard to keep the social club alive during these trying times.

“I am really looking forward to our next events.”

At one of the first pop-up events Khushee ran in Burnham Overy Saithe, the van sold out of food after customers flocked to the Burnham Hero pub car park.

The plant-based and vegan friendly menu includes traditional dishes such as Bombay Aloo, a combination of baby potatoes, curry leaves, onion and mustard seeds, and Mushroom Muttar, a hearty dish of button mushrooms, green peas in a velvety tomato and fenugreek sauce.

All meals are served with garlic or plan nan and soya raita.

Customers can even indulge in Sweet Khushee tea, a special blend of Indian chai spices, hot and sweet and served with or without oat milk.

The Khushee team are planning to bring their hot food trailer to communities throughout Breckland, you can find all the details on their Facebook page @khusheefood

