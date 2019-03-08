Your chance to buy entire contents of former Norwich restaurant

The contents of the former East Twenty Six bar and restaurant in Exchange Street, Norwich are being auctioned by Keys Auctions.

The entire contents of a former Norwich restaurant – from furniture to fire extinguishers – are going under the hammer.

Professional catering equipment from the former East Twenty Six bar and restaurant in Exchange Street, Norwich is being auctioned by Keys Auctions.

Keys Auctions in Aylsham is hosting an online auction for the items from tapas restaurant East Twenty Six, which closed in March.

The owner of the 70-cover restaurant has secured planning permission from Norwich City Council to turn the building in Exchange Street into a house.

More than 100 lots – described by Keys as good quality and late-model – are up for grabs in the auction.

They include dining chairs, bar stools, bar and restaurant tables and a selection of outside dining furniture.

East Twenty Six bar and restaurant, Exchange Street, Norwich.

For anyone looking for professional catering equipment there is a vast array available, including two Cookshack smoker ovens, a Bertha charcoal oven, double fryer, ice cream machine and walk-in cold room.

There is also a range of bar equipment including a glass washer, beer line equipment, ice machine, under counter fridges and the 5m wooden bar itself, while coffee aficionados could pick up two Iberital coffee grinders and a Markus Expobar espresso machine.

Even the customer and staff toilets have been stripped out, with hand basins, wooden doors, mirrors, cubicles and urinals up for sale, while the light fittings are also included in the listing.

The auction runs at www.keysauctions.co.uk until 6pm on Sunday, May 5.

The owner of the Grade II listed building which housed East Twenty Six bar and restaurant in Norwich has secured permission to convert it into a house.

East Twenty Six opened in 2014 and had prospered while other restaurants in Exchange Street, including fried chicken joint Woolf and Bird and E Street Smokehouse, succumbed to tough trading conditions.

But in planning papers submitted for the Grade II listed property's redevelopment, owner Jeremy King said trading had proved challenging with the restaurant's position off the road meaning passing trade was “virtually nonexistent”.

The plans said the change would enable the company behind East Twenty Six, Barndeen Restaurants, to concentrate on its other business, the Iron House at St John Maddermarket.

It was proposed that the opening hours of the Iron House would be extended to provide employment opportunities for East Twenty Six's 22 full and part time staff.