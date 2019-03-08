Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion
Video

Sale popcorn and crisps on offer as Kettle Foods open discount shop

PUBLISHED: 11:25 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:04 19 September 2019

Kettle Foods is set to open a discount shop on its site. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Kettle Foods is set to open a discount shop on its site. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Discounted popcorn and crisps are set to hit the shelves as Kettle Foods announces it is opening a shop.

The Norfolk-based brand is opening its doors on the last Friday of every month to sell excess stock at a discount.

Items on offer will include Kettle Chips as well as Metcalfe's popcorn.

There will also be offers on over-runs straight from the factoryr.

MORE: Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

The general public will be invited into the site in Norwich's Bernard Road between 12.30pm and 2.15pm on the one day per month.

Andy Verney, who runs the company shop, said: "This is a great opportunity to offer our local consumers some great deals on their favourite snacks".

Deals will include six sharing bags of snacks for £5 or 12 bags for £10.

The next opening days of the shop will be September 27, October 25, November 29 or December 13.

Most Read

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Dishonest’ Norwich trainee solicitor banned from legal profession

MJP Conveyancing on Thorpe Road, in Norwich. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Banned haulier set up firm illegally and acted as ‘shadow director’

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Mum-of-four, 49, reveals she has weeks to live in heartbreaking final video

Samantha Last, 49, from Diss, in her emotional final YouTube beauty video in which she reveals she has been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Picture: YouTube

‘Excessive congestion’ on A11 triggers demand for traffic light changes

The A11 roundabout at Barton Mills/Mildenhall. Norfolk County Council has raised concerns about delays at the junction. Pic: Google Maps.

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Sale popcorn and crisps on offer as Kettle Foods open discount shop

Kettle Foods is set to open a discount shop on its site. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘Excessive congestion’ on A11 triggers demand for traffic light changes

The A11 roundabout at Barton Mills/Mildenhall. Norfolk County Council has raised concerns about delays at the junction. Pic: Google Maps.

New houses to be built on former school playing fields

Ten new homes will be built on land next to the former Chapel Road Primary School in Attleborough. Picture: Breckland Bridge/Hoopers Architects

Revealed: How your GP survey rated in latest patient survey

Patients in Norfolk were asked to rate their doctor's surgeries in the GP Patient Survey 2019. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin

Presenter for talkSPORT faces up to Teemu Pukki buttock tattoo after goals bet

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 14/09/2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists