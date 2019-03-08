Kettle teams up with local vineyard to produce its new Christmas flavour crisps

Kettle is making a new festive limited edition crisp. Pic: Archant

Kettle Chips has announced its new festive 'limited edition special' which sees it use sparkling wine from a Norfolk vineyard.

The new Kettle festive flavour made with sparkling wine from Winbirri vineyard. Pic: submitted The new Kettle festive flavour made with sparkling wine from Winbirri vineyard. Pic: submitted

This year sees the snack manufacturer, based in Bowthorpe, Norwich, use sparkling wine from Winbirri vineyard, based in Surlingham.

It is launching a 'deliciously moreish Christmas limited edition with a British twist.' The new flavour includes truffled cheese, which was introduced last Christmas - but this time instead of mixed with champagne, it comes with a 'splash of English sparkling wine.

Last month owner of Kettle Chips, the Campbell soup company, announced it had signed an agreement for the intended sale of Kettle Foods to global food firm Valeo Foods, makers of Fox's Glacier Mints and Rowse honey, with no local job losses.

The new flavour will go on sale this month in Tesco and Asda and in Morrisons from November. It is described as 'the earthy, nutty flavour of the truffled cheese seasoning, combined with the subtle fruity and floral notes of the sparkling wine, making this the perfect pairing.'

The festive flavours last year from Kettle. Pic: Archant library/Kettle The festive flavours last year from Kettle. Pic: Archant library/Kettle

Phil Hovey, Innovation Chef at Kettle, said: "Following the love we received for truffled cheese and champagne last year, I decided that if it ain't broke, let's make it even better this winter.

"Having lent a hand supporting Lee (Dyer) at Winbirri with his Bacchus harvests on many occasions, I've known the team at the vineyard for a number of years. Not only are they just down the road from us, they also produce exceptional wine, with their 2015 Bacchus recognised as the 'Best Single Varietal White Wine in the World' by the Decanter World Wine judges.

"Norfolk is a proud part of our brand heritage and with most of the potatoes we use grown within 30 miles of the Kettle cook-rooms, it seemed like the perfect partnership. The crisp, clean flavour of Winbirri's English sparkling wine perfectly brings out the intense, rich truffle cheese seasoning and I'm thrilled to introduce this very British chip to the Kettle range."

Lee Dyer, head winemaker at Winbirri Vineyard, said: "We're delighted to have partnered with Kettle to develop this wonderfully festive chip. We're very proud of the wine we create here at Winbirri vineyard and it's incredibly exciting to have worked with another local company that shares our passion for getting the best out of local produce."

Lee Dyer at Winbirri vineyard. Pic: Archant Lee Dyer at Winbirri vineyard. Pic: Archant

Last Christmas Kettle created five hand-finished seasoning shakers looking like crisp packets.

Remember these past Christmas Kettle flavours:

Cheshire cheese, red wine and cranberry

Stilton and port

Making Kettle crisps at the factory at Bowthorpe. Pic: Archant Making Kettle crisps at the factory at Bowthorpe. Pic: Archant

White stilton and cranberry relish

Beef, red wine and shallot

White stilton and apricot

Cambembert and plum

Lee Dyer at Winbirri vineyard. Pic: Archant Lee Dyer at Winbirri vineyard. Pic: Archant

Apple, sage and thyme.