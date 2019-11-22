Search

New crisp ad teams up Made in Chelsea TV star with Norfolk farmer

PUBLISHED: 16:58 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:58 22 November 2019

Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing has appeared in a social media video for Norfolk-based Kettle Chips showing how they select which potatoes to use in their products. Picture: Kettle Foods

A new ad campaign by local crisp maker Kettle Foods has teamed up TV personality and reality star Jamie Laing with a Norfolk potato grower.

Television star Jamie Laing has appeared in a social media video for Norfolk-based Kettle Chips with local potato farmer James Harrison. Picture: Kettle FoodsTelevision star Jamie Laing has appeared in a social media video for Norfolk-based Kettle Chips with local potato farmer James Harrison. Picture: Kettle Foods

Mr Laing, who had to pull out of the current series of BBC's Strictly Come Dancing after a foot inury, spent a day in Trimingham, north Norfolk with farmer James Harrison, who supplies potatoes to Kettle.

The ad, filmed for social media, and currently showing on Kettle's Instagram account, is titled 'Picking the Perfect Spud' and shows Mr Laing, in a fluorescent jacket, eyeing up two different potatoes, one large and one small.

The new flavour of Kettle Chips which Jamie Laing promotes on Instagram. Pic: ArchantThe new flavour of Kettle Chips which Jamie Laing promotes on Instagram. Pic: Archant

The next clip shows the TV star with Mr Harrison as they stand side by side in the farmyard with a conveyor belt of muddy potoatoes. "Well, Jamie, this is where we pick the perfect potatoes for Kettle," says Mr Harrison. "Ones we don't like, we throw out to the left for stock feed." "Oh, so it's like a dating app," replies the TV star to which Mr Harrison says: "A good comparison, yeah."

Mr Laing then starts throwing out potatoes, saying "That's my type, done" and shows one to Mr Harrison who says: "He's green, have him out." The TV star reluctantly says "Ok" and throws the potato off the conveyor belt, finishing with the line "You are brutal."

Mr Laing also promotes the ad on Instagram by holding a bag of Kettle Chips and saying: "Today I spent a day in Norfolk being a Kettle farmer, a lot of work goes into these delicious crisps."

Kettle Foods' MD Ashley Hicks with grower James Harrison. Mr Harrison has been filming with Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing for a new social media ad. Pic: ArchantKettle Foods' MD Ashley Hicks with grower James Harrison. Mr Harrison has been filming with Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing for a new social media ad. Pic: Archant

Mr Harrison, of EG Harrison & Co, who farms more than 300 hectares of processing potatoes, told this newspaper he had been supplying Kettle, which makes crisps at their Bowthorpe base in Norwich, for a number of years and had been involved in promotions with the firm before, although never with a celebrity. He said Laing came over to his farm last month and the scenes were shot throughout a morning - but he himself had not yet seen the ad.

"I have to admit I didn't know who Jamie Laing was, I had to look him up on Wikipedia as I'm not a Made in Chelsea fan but he was a really nice guy and we had a lot of fun. but that might be my filming career over," he joked.

He said Kettle was aiming their product at a different, younger market with the ad. "The target market they were looking at for this was girls from their early teens to late twenties."

A spokeswoman for Kettle said the ad was a paid partnership with Mr Laing and that it was hoped they would be filming more.

