Search

Advanced search

Free boxes of crisps up for grabs for Norfolk’s ‘unsung heroes’

PUBLISHED: 12:14 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:53 15 April 2020

Kettle Chips are made in Bowthorpe. PIc: Archant

Kettle Chips are made in Bowthorpe. PIc: Archant

Norfolk’s crisp firm Kettle Chips is giving away gift boxes to locals who have helped the community during the coronavirus outbreak.

The initiative is designed to give thanks to individuals who have gone above and beyond to offer support.

Those nominated to receive a gift will get a box filled with different flavours of Kettle Chips.

Kizzy Beckett, senior brand manager at Kettle Chips, said: “Kettle has been based in Norfolk for more than 30 years and we’ve seen first-hand how strong the community spirit is here. During this difficult time, it has been incredible to see so many residents step up and support one another, so we want to help celebrate their remarkable acts of kindness by sending them a surprise treat to say a special thank you.

“We’re asking people in Norfolk to head to Kettle Chips’ social media platforms to nominate a local unsung hero who they think deserves a treat. We want to hear all of your inspiring stories about the people who are putting others first and helping to keep our community spirit thriving, so that we can send them a gift box to show gratitude.”

Kettle Chips are up for grabs for Norfolk's 'unsung heroes'. Pic: ArchantKettle Chips are up for grabs for Norfolk's 'unsung heroes'. Pic: Archant

There are 200 gift boxes up for grabs and nominations are open until Thursday, April 16, closing at 11.59pm.

To nominate your local hero, simply visit Kettle Chips’ Instagram, Twitter or Facebook page, tagging the worthy recipient and stating how they have helped their local community. Kettle will then take care of the rest.

For more updates on coronavirus in Norfolk see the Facebook page here

Kettle is giving away free crisps to 'unsung heroes' who have helped their community in coronavirus. Pic: KettleKettle is giving away free crisps to 'unsung heroes' who have helped their community in coronavirus. Pic: Kettle

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Britten Court Care Home has announced four of their residents have passed away after being believed to contract the disease Covid-19.. Picture: Care UK

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Tyres of three cars slashed on same coastal street

Police have appeal for witnesses after three cars had their tyres slashed on the same Gorleston street. Photo: Jasmine Barber

‘We never thought we’d be affected by it’ - Family of coronavirus victim speak out

Bella Cordell was

Norwich man jailed for coughing in face of police officer as they dispersed group

Richard Law, who has been jailed after coughing in the face of a police officer on Easter Sunday Photo: Norfolk Police

Most Read

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Britten Court Care Home has announced four of their residents have passed away after being believed to contract the disease Covid-19.. Picture: Care UK

Brewery gives away 20,000 pints of award-winning beer

Lacons Falcon Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lacons

Anger and sadness as homeless man dies in city centre

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We are ready to fight’ - Indian restaurant amazed at support for deliveries during lockdown

Chefs at Namaste Village Indian restaurant on Queens Road, Norwich, preparing meals for NHS frontline workers. Picture: Namaste Village

Around 2,300 jobs at risk as two more major fashion stores in trouble

Oasis and Warehouse, with concessions in House of Fraser in Norwich as well as in John Lewis, Debenhams and Outfit, are preparing to call in the administrators, putting 2,300 jobs at risk. This picture was taken before the coronavirus lockdown. Pic: Archant

Plans for new McDonald’s with drive-through approved

An artist's impression of how the new McDonald's off Holt Road, Cromer could look. Image: Planning documents

The Killers, Buble and Let’s Rock - updates on Norfolk’s big events amid Covid-19 pandemic

From The Killers to Let's Rock - these are how Norfolk's big events and how they will be affected by coronovirus. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Getty.

NHS worker’s surprise Easter gift for family after spotting ‘thank you’ message

Lucy and Jack Baker were taken aback when a grateful NHS worker left chocolates. Picture: Lucy Baker
Drive 24