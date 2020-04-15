Free boxes of crisps up for grabs for Norfolk’s ‘unsung heroes’

Kettle Chips are made in Bowthorpe. PIc: Archant

Norfolk’s crisp firm Kettle Chips is giving away gift boxes to locals who have helped the community during the coronavirus outbreak.

The initiative is designed to give thanks to individuals who have gone above and beyond to offer support.

Those nominated to receive a gift will get a box filled with different flavours of Kettle Chips.

Kizzy Beckett, senior brand manager at Kettle Chips, said: “Kettle has been based in Norfolk for more than 30 years and we’ve seen first-hand how strong the community spirit is here. During this difficult time, it has been incredible to see so many residents step up and support one another, so we want to help celebrate their remarkable acts of kindness by sending them a surprise treat to say a special thank you.

“We’re asking people in Norfolk to head to Kettle Chips’ social media platforms to nominate a local unsung hero who they think deserves a treat. We want to hear all of your inspiring stories about the people who are putting others first and helping to keep our community spirit thriving, so that we can send them a gift box to show gratitude.”

Kettle Chips are up for grabs for Norfolk's 'unsung heroes'. Pic: Archant

There are 200 gift boxes up for grabs and nominations are open until Thursday, April 16, closing at 11.59pm.

To nominate your local hero, simply visit Kettle Chips’ Instagram, Twitter or Facebook page, tagging the worthy recipient and stating how they have helped their local community. Kettle will then take care of the rest.

Kettle is giving away free crisps to 'unsung heroes' who have helped their community in coronavirus. Pic: Kettle Kettle is giving away free crisps to 'unsung heroes' who have helped their community in coronavirus. Pic: Kettle