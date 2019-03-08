Search

Crisp World Cup: Kettle Chips battling it out for number 1 spot

PUBLISHED: 16:20 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:20 09 July 2019

The seasoned crisps on the line at Kettle Chips factory at Bowthorpe.

©Archant Photographic 2011

You may have thought the World Cup was over as team USA returned victorious from France this week.

But the fun is far from over with a Norfolk crisp manufacturer making it to the final round of The Crisp World Cup.

Norwich-based Kettle Foods' sea salt and balsamic crisps are battling it out for the top spot against Chipsticks.

MORE: Pub battling taboos by offering free STI and HIV tests to customers

So far the East Anglian crisps have beat out the likes of Pom Bears, Pringles and Walkers.

They also defeated the reigning champions Monster Munch in the semi-final, 51-49%.

Kettle Foods is now calling for its local Norfolk supporters to help them secure the title of Crisp Champion for 2019 by heading to the awards' facebook page before July 13.

