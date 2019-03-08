Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Norfolk village shop named Britain’s best off licence

PUBLISHED: 16:28 24 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:37 24 March 2019

Mike and Karen Humphreys of Kenninghall Stores with their awards for best off-licence of the year. Picture: Simon Parkin

Mike and Karen Humphreys of Kenninghall Stores with their awards for best off-licence of the year. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

A Norfolk village shop that stocks a range of tipples that puts many supermarkets to shame has been named the best office licence in the country.

Judges in the Convenience Store awards were so impressed by the selection at Kenninghall Stores they named it best off-licence of the year. Picture: Simon ParkinJudges in the Convenience Store awards were so impressed by the selection at Kenninghall Stores they named it best off-licence of the year. Picture: Simon Parkin

Kenninghall Stores and Post Office are toasting success after scooping national recognition as off licence of the year 2019 at the Convenience Store awards.

Mike and Karen Humphreys, who took over the shop in 2011, were also finalists in the best small store category of the awards, run in conjunction with The Grocer magazine.

“It is a feather in our cap really, something to be proud of,” said Mr Humphreys. “We were up against some really stiff competition but the judges have come around and have obviously liked what we were doing. We hoped to get to the final but never thought we would win. It is really pleasing for the customers and for your staff who have helped us to achieve it.”

Mike and Karen Humphreys now stock about 140 gins at Kenninghall Stores, more than at a big supermarkets. Picture: Simon ParkinMike and Karen Humphreys now stock about 140 gins at Kenninghall Stores, more than at a big supermarkets. Picture: Simon Parkin

The off licence award comes just six months after the couple decided to radically increase the choice of wines, beers and spirits they stock.

Mr Humphreys said: “We did a survey and our customers said they wanted more choice. So it is only about six months ago that we started stocking such a big range. They are going really well and people are coming in from lots of different villages because we stock more gins than even large supermarkets.

“We started off with 10 gins, went to 20, then 30, 40, 50, and now we are up to about 140. Most of them come in beautiful bottles and people are quite into the local stuff, so we do about 20 local gins, distilled in Norfolk. Our top seller is Norfolk Gin.

Mike and Karen Humphreys, of Kenninghall Stores, with their awards and a bottle of one of their more unusual offerings, Monkey Head dark chocolate rum. Picture: Simon ParkinMike and Karen Humphreys, of Kenninghall Stores, with their awards and a bottle of one of their more unusual offerings, Monkey Head dark chocolate rum. Picture: Simon Parkin

“We also do really nice malt whiskies and a range of about 15 rums, various light and dark rums, as well as about 20 different vodkas. We do Outerspace Vodka in an alien head green bottle.

“I have been very surprised because before we probably only stocked about six or seven spirits. We are now well over 200 different bottles. But we have had people coming from the other side of Norwich to buy.”

Many local shops are facing tough times but the couple, who also run the Dickleburgh village store and post office, think community stores still have a future.

Kenninghall Stores named brest off licence of 2019 draws customers from across South Norfolk and as far away as Norwich. Picture: Simon ParkinKenninghall Stores named brest off licence of 2019 draws customers from across South Norfolk and as far away as Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Mr Humphreys said: “People don’t necessarily want to travel six or seven miles to the nearest town or supermarket. And the thing that makes us a success is the local produce, whether that is local pies, local cheeses or local gins.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

The story behind these four abandoned homes in rural Norfolk

The four abandoned houses in Swannington, Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Tributes to dad-of-two who discovered he had cancer thanks to a pint of ale

Alan Pickering, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer got his local pub The Bob Carter Centre to sell the charity beer Tobi's Tipple. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Teenage girl still ‘trying to come to terms’ with brutal attack

A 16-year-old girl was attacked and had her head stamped on at The Bleach park in Lowestoft: Picture: Thomas Chapman

Learner driver has car seized before even passing test

A learner driver stopped in Brandon has had his car seized. Picture: Norfolk Police

BMW hit-and-run driver still sought by police after teen biker suffers bleed on the brain

The bike, which has since been written off, after Wayne Tingey suffered a bleed on the brain following a hit-and-run in Denmark Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Jill Lock.

Most Read

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Teen stabbed in back in fight involving 10 youths

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Landlord ordered to remove unauthorised extension says ordeal cost him more than £50k

A planning inspector ruled in November that Kaushik Trivedi’s first floor extension built above the garage of his property in Ruskin Road must be taken down. Photo: Luke Powell

Learner driver has car seized before even passing test

A learner driver stopped in Brandon has had his car seized. Picture: Norfolk Police

Norfolk village shop named Britain’s best off licence

Mike and Karen Humphreys of Kenninghall Stores with their awards for best off-licence of the year. Picture: Simon Parkin

Chinese restaurant in Norwich nominated for national award

Baby Buddha in Ber Street, Norwich, has been nominated for a national award. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Norwich City transfer rumours: £10m-rated Ben Godfrey tracked by Manchester United

Norwich City defender Ben Godfreyis being linked with Manchester United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists