Katherine Ryan reveals what comedians really think of Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 10:31 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:27 23 November 2018

Comedian Katherine Ryan hosting the Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.

Comedian Katherine Ryan spoke of her love for Norfolk and its “welcoming atmosphere” as she hosted the Norfolk Business Awards 2018.

The Canadian comic, known for her stand-up and appearances on TV shows such as Mock the Week and Have I Got News For You, said she always looked forward to performing in the county, and had heard similar feelings from others on the circuit.

Ms Ryan was hosting the Norfolk Business Awards organised by the EDP at the Norfolk Showground, where the best of the county’s businesses were celebrated.

“I don’t know if you ever wonder what the rest of the country says about you, I’m going to tell you right now,” she said.

“I don’t speak to many people who are not comedians, but I will say that we tour all around and we try to be funny, try to make people laugh. I’m sorry if any of them have ever picked on you, but the way they truly feel in their hearts is we love coming to Norfolk.”

“You carry yourselves, tonight even, with such welcoming energy, such friendly atmosphere, such grace. I always love gigging in Norwich, which is where I usually go and I look forward to coming to this part of the country.

“I just think you are such family oriented, really, really warm people and I wish you the most fantastic evening.”

Ms Ryan opened the awards ceremony with a varied set which covered her views on single motherhood, school bake sales and the sad loss of Prince Harry from the singles market.

The awards night culminated in King’s Lynn-based JD Cooling Group being named the overall Business of the Year.

