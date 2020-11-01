New jumping fitness classes come to the region

Cati Vasile of KaT Jump fitness in Bungay. Picture: Cati Vasile Archant

An aerobics instructor who jumped at the chance to bring a new type of fitness to her area has celebrated her first month in business.

Cati Vasile, launched her Jumple classes KaT Jumps, near Bungay, after coronavirus restrictions lifted and allowed people to teach classes.

The 41-year-old discovered the sport eight years ago when Jumple was known as Kangoo Jumps.

In the class, participants wear Rebound shoes, a boot made up of two opposite arcs at the bottom that allow you to bounce when you jump with them.

Miss Vasile has been a aerobic and fitness instructor for 18 years and trained in teaching Kangoo Jumps before gaining an official international instructor qualification for Jumple.

She said: “Jumple is not new to me, I discovered this sport in 2012, in Romania, and instantly fell in love.

“As it developed into a passion, I have been seeking to practise it in UK also, although realising it quite late as it was not present in England yet.

“I started the Jumple classes a month ago, when the pandemic restrictions were lifted, which encouraged a lot of people to participate actively and to keep coming regularly.

“Now when we are facing again a rise in cases, people became reserved and a bit more afraid to come, although in the gym or during the classes all government guidelines are followed.”

Ms Vasile is mum to her sons Robert and Eric, aged 10 and eight, and moved to Bungay five years ago.

She hopes to be able to teach the classes outside of the Bungay area in future.

When not teaching fitness, she enjoys baking with her sons for family and friends.

She said: “I am a sociable and friendly person, and also I think of myself as being determined, optimistic and conscientious.

“If you are passionate and love what you are doing, you will be successful.”

She teaches classes every Tuesday and Friday for an hour at Swiftfitness Gym in Earsham.

She said: “The classes were a true success, with wonderful feedback and fully booked right from the start, with people being very interested in doing something new, fun and exciting.”

Classes run from 6pm to 7pm and can be booked at bookwhen.com/katjump