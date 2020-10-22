Search

Trampoline park set to take over popular children’s play area

PUBLISHED: 06:30 24 October 2020

Jump Warehouse in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Jump Warehouse in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

A community will soon be jumping for joy when a popular children’s play area reopens with new owners and a host of new additions.

Monsters soft play area in Diss could reopen under new owners, Hanner Rubio and Adam Lenoard. Photo: Emily ThomsonMonsters soft play area in Diss could reopen under new owners, Hanner Rubio and Adam Lenoard. Photo: Emily Thomson

The owner of Jump Warehouse, in Great Yarmouth, has now taken over Monsters soft play area in Diss.

John Wilson, managing director of the trampoline park, said they hope to “reinvigorate” the Diss business, which closed its doors back in August.

Mr Wilson said: “Monsters was a very well-respected business in Diss. So, we looked at what we could bring to the play area that could reinvigorate it.

“We are keeping the soft play area but we will also be introducing a trampoline court, and its name will be changed to Jump Warehouse.

Monsters soft play area in Diss has been taken over by trampoline park, Jump Warehouse, and is set to reopen in January. Photo: Emily ThomsonMonsters soft play area in Diss has been taken over by trampoline park, Jump Warehouse, and is set to reopen in January. Photo: Emily Thomson

“We are really excited about it.”

With work to revamp the site set to start in November, Mr Wilson, along with his business partner David Newton, said they plan to officially reopen at the start of January next year.

Along with the introduction of trampolines, the pair say the new business will continue to hold sessions for parents and toddlers, as well as autism and complex needs groups.

Jump Warehouse, an indoor trampoline park in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James BassJump Warehouse, an indoor trampoline park in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

They will also be upgrading the on-site café, looking at healthier food options and dietary requirements, and exploring potential plans for a virtual village, which would include makeshift businesses and dressing up stations for children to use their imaginations.

Mr Wilson added: “We are quite fortunate as a business we provide children with a form of escapism and physical activity which helps with their mental and physical wellbeing.

“Parents have been keen to get their children out again and get them active, especially after lockdown.

“But we want to focus on the whole customer experience, it’s not just about the children, it’s about making sure the parents enjoy coming here.”

Read Property Developments, the building’s owner, added: “We are delighted to have found a new occupier for the former Monsters building, we are confident in John’s ability to bring a first class leisure facility to the families of Diss and beyond.

“We look forward to the opening in January 2021 and supporting Jump Warehouse with their vision.”

