Norfolk tourist attraction Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure has announced its plans to reopen.

The venue, at Lenwade, has been closed since March because of coronavirus. It announced it is hoping to reopen to the public on July 4, subject to government advice in the days ahead.

In a statement a spokesman said: “A quick update for all our dino fans. We are still working extremely hard behind the scenes to put all the plans in place for when we can reopen our Roarr-some park gates once again.

“We are aiming for July 4 as a reopening date – subject to government advice in the days ahead.

“Things will look a bit different, as you may expect, but rest assured that Dippy and our dinosaurs will be ready to give you the Jurassic and very safe experience that you have come to expect from us.”

Roarr! is launching a new website soon and has said it will post updates for customers on its social media.

It comes as other tourist attractions like Pensthorpe have announced reopening plans.

