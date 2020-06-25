Search

Advanced search

‘Soul-destroying’ - Family-run entertainment centre on not being able to fully reopen

PUBLISHED: 17:56 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:56 25 June 2020

JR's in North Walsham hoped to open again in July. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

JR's in North Walsham hoped to open again in July. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Archant 2020

A family-run entertainment centre has said not being able to open up parts of the business is a “soul-destroying.”

Ben Ludbrook, hospitaliity manager, at JR's in North Walsham which hoped to open again in July. Picture: Casey Cooper-FiskeBen Ludbrook, hospitaliity manager, at JR's in North Walsham which hoped to open again in July. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Bowling alleys, gym and soft play areas were among business that were not given the green light to reopen by the government on July 4.

The news was met with “frustration” and “disappointment” by JR’s in North Walsham which operates all three along with a diner and a maze.

JR's in North Walsham hoped to open again in July. Picture: Casey Cooper-FiskeJR's in North Walsham hoped to open again in July. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

For the past few weeks the business, which opened in 1978, had been preparing to reopen the bowling alley after receiving “a strong feeling it could” by the industry.

Measures planned included only every other bowling alley open, deep cleans between games and time slots.

JR's in North Walsham hoped to open again in July. Picture: Casey Cooper-FiskeJR's in North Walsham hoped to open again in July. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Now, though, the owners have been dealt with a “huge blow” and had to put their plans to a halt.

Jon Goodyear, operations manager at JR’s, said: “While we were not surprised that the soft play area and the gym would not reopen, I was surprised that bowling alleys had to remain shut.

A mock up by staff of how JR's restaurant will look when it reopens fully. Picture: JR's A mock up by staff of how JR's restaurant will look when it reopens fully. Picture: JR's

You may also want to watch:

“It was really disappointing as we had put all the measures in place and done all the staff training. The news was soul destroying when you’re already struggling to hold on to your business.”

Ben Ludbrook, hospitaliity manager, at JR's in North Walsham which hoped to open again in July. Picture: Casey Cooper-FiskeBen Ludbrook, hospitaliity manager, at JR's in North Walsham which hoped to open again in July. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

JR’s was not entitled to any government grants due to its size but was able to furlough workers during lockdown.

While Mr Goodyear said the business would be able to survive, he added they would emerge with more debt then when they first started.

To keep afloat they have been offering a takeaway food service from the diner, which Mr Goodyear said “had really taken off.”

The diner will reopen on July 9, with customers asked to order food via an app.

He added: “We have no fears of survival although it will be tough. Not everything will be fine but we’ll get our head above the water and go from there.”

Mr Goodyear also had no concerns over a reduced capacity making the business unviable.

He said: “Dropping social-distancing to 1m was a huge blessing for us and we have a lot of space so we are not worried about the impact of having less through the door on turnover. We just can’t wait to reopen fully and welcome our customers back.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

Shock death of Banham Zoo’s much-loved tiger

Sveta, a Siberian tiger at Banham Zoo, has died. Pic: Banham Zoo/Ian Read

Living the dream - coastal resort in Norfolk among the top 10 most in demand

The beach at Caister, one of Britain's most desirable seaside locations according to Rightmove Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk men caught in ‘middle of nowhere’ in Wales with 10,000 illegal pills

Nicholas Singleton. one of two Norfolk drug couriers caught shipping nearly 10,000 Xanax tablets with a potential street value of £50,000 through Wales Picture: Gwent Police

Restaurants post-lockdown bite back as diners rediscover appetite for eating out

Owner, Josh Green & his mum Sophie Green inside one of the outdoor dining pods at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Eight arrested after group fight thought to have involved weapons at Lidl

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Man treated for coronavirus at hospital he helped to build

John Kippen, from Ormesby, helped build the James Paget University Hospital where he received treatment for coronavirus. Picture: John Kippen

Norfolk men caught in ‘middle of nowhere’ in Wales with 10,000 illegal pills

Nicholas Singleton. one of two Norfolk drug couriers caught shipping nearly 10,000 Xanax tablets with a potential street value of £50,000 through Wales Picture: Gwent Police

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

‘Soul-destroying’ - Family-run entertainment centre on not being able to fully reopen

JR's in North Walsham hoped to open again in July. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske