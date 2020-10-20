How to become part of the committee that will shape town’s future
PUBLISHED: 15:43 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:14 20 October 2020
A community is being invited to help progress a plan which is set to shape the future of their town.
Seven residents are being invited to join the Attleborough Neighbourhood Plan (ANP) committee, forming a 15-strong decision-making body.
The remainder will consist of seven town councillors and one Breckland district councillor.
The ANP was approved by the town in 2017, with a huge majority of 93pc voting in favour during a public referendum.
Despite Breckland Council last year approving proposals for 4,000 homes, two primary schools and an £18m link road, progress on delivering the plan has largely stalled.
Having assumed the post in July, Attleborough mayor Phil Leslie made taking forward the ANP his key aim and believes the contribution of local people is paramount to revitalising the project.
“The ANP was designed to be a community plan, and to be shaped, led and implemented by the community,” added Mr Leslie. “This has not been the case, and we need to change that as, up until now, it has purely been town council-led.
“Sadly, not only has there been little progress, but also the current governance and operations of the plan have alienated groups and individuals who over many years have helped to drive, shape, and influence the plan.
“We now intend to change that and bring the community back on board.”
To manage the process of involving the community, a series of virtual workshops are taking place to present the seven themes of the plan and encourage people to be involved in the sub-committees.
A chairman will be chosen for each sub-committee and they will each be part of the main ANP committee.
With a session for the ‘Local Economy’ theme has already taken place, the six remaining workshops are as follows:
• Housing: October 20, 7pm-8pm
• Transport and Communication: October 22, 7pm-8pm
• Education: October 27, 7pm-8pm
• Health and Social Care: October 29, 7pm-8pm
• Sports and Community Facilities: November 3, 7pm-8pm
• Environment, Sustainability and Design Quality: November 5, 7pm-8pm
If you wish to attend any of the workshops or would like more information, email councillor Edward Tyrer via ettyrer@hotmail.co.uk.
