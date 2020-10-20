Search

Advanced search

How to become part of the committee that will shape town’s future

PUBLISHED: 15:43 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:14 20 October 2020

Residents are being invited to join the Attleborough Neighbourhod Plan committee. Picture: Mike Page

Residents are being invited to join the Attleborough Neighbourhod Plan committee. Picture: Mike Page

Copypright Mike Page, All Rights Reserved Before any use is made of this picture, including dispaly, publication, broadcast, syn

A community is being invited to help progress a plan which is set to shape the future of their town.

Residents are being invited to join the Attleborough Neighbourhod Plan committee. Picture: Denise BradleyResidents are being invited to join the Attleborough Neighbourhod Plan committee. Picture: Denise Bradley

Seven residents are being invited to join the Attleborough Neighbourhood Plan (ANP) committee, forming a 15-strong decision-making body.

The remainder will consist of seven town councillors and one Breckland district councillor.

The Attleborough Neighbourhood Plan was approved by the town in 2017, with a huge majority of 93pc voting in favour. Picture: Sonya DuncanThe Attleborough Neighbourhood Plan was approved by the town in 2017, with a huge majority of 93pc voting in favour. Picture: Sonya Duncan

The ANP was approved by the town in 2017, with a huge majority of 93pc voting in favour during a public referendum.

Despite Breckland Council last year approving proposals for 4,000 homes, two primary schools and an £18m link road, progress on delivering the plan has largely stalled.

The Attleborough Neighbourhood Plan on display for local people to examine in 2017. Picture: Sonya DuncanThe Attleborough Neighbourhood Plan on display for local people to examine in 2017. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Having assumed the post in July, Attleborough mayor Phil Leslie made taking forward the ANP his key aim and believes the contribution of local people is paramount to revitalising the project.

“The ANP was designed to be a community plan, and to be shaped, led and implemented by the community,” added Mr Leslie. “This has not been the case, and we need to change that as, up until now, it has purely been town council-led.

Progressing the neighbourhood plan is Attleborough mayor Phil Leslie's key aim. Picture: Courtesy of Phil LeslieProgressing the neighbourhood plan is Attleborough mayor Phil Leslie's key aim. Picture: Courtesy of Phil Leslie

“Sadly, not only has there been little progress, but also the current governance and operations of the plan have alienated groups and individuals who over many years have helped to drive, shape, and influence the plan.

“We now intend to change that and bring the community back on board.”

Breckland councils planning committee met in Attleborough Town Hall in 2019 and approved 4,000 new homes, two schools and an £18m link road. Picture: David HannantBreckland councils planning committee met in Attleborough Town Hall in 2019 and approved 4,000 new homes, two schools and an £18m link road. Picture: David Hannant

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Attleborough - a town facing the challenges created by growing numbers

Residents are being invited to join the Attleborough Neighbourhod Plan committee. Picture: Mike PageResidents are being invited to join the Attleborough Neighbourhod Plan committee. Picture: Mike Page

To manage the process of involving the community, a series of virtual workshops are taking place to present the seven themes of the plan and encourage people to be involved in the sub-committees.

A chairman will be chosen for each sub-committee and they will each be part of the main ANP committee.

Residents are being invited to join the Attleborough Neighbourhod Plan committee. Picture: Denise BradleyResidents are being invited to join the Attleborough Neighbourhod Plan committee. Picture: Denise Bradley

With a session for the ‘Local Economy’ theme has already taken place, the six remaining workshops are as follows:

• Housing: October 20, 7pm-8pm

An artist's impression of the linear park, part of the planned 4,000-home development in Attleborough. Picture: JTP MasterplannersAn artist's impression of the linear park, part of the planned 4,000-home development in Attleborough. Picture: JTP Masterplanners

• Transport and Communication: October 22, 7pm-8pm

• Education: October 27, 7pm-8pm

• Health and Social Care: October 29, 7pm-8pm

• Sports and Community Facilities: November 3, 7pm-8pm

• Environment, Sustainability and Design Quality: November 5, 7pm-8pm

If you wish to attend any of the workshops or would like more information, email councillor Edward Tyrer via ettyrer@hotmail.co.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Three men die from coronavirus at Norfolk hospital

Three more Covid-19 deaths have been reported at the James Paget University Hospital at Gorleston Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man in 70s dies after collapsing on beach road

The air ambulance landed on the beach at Walcott close to where a man collapsed and later died. Picture: William Joyce

‘From barley to beer’ - historic brewery taps into tech to create virtual tour

The entrance to the Lacons Brewery in Main Cross Road, Great Yarmouth. The site is closed to visitors, but instead they can enjoy a Covid-safe tour from their armchairs online thanks to a new virtual tool that has gone live on the historic company's new website Picture: Lacons

QUIZ: Do you remember what these things in Norfolk and beyond used to be called?

Do you remember what John Lewis used to be called?. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New school and 110 homes hang in balance as inspector hears case

Gladman Developments is proposing a residential development of about 110 homes off Beresford Road, Holt. Image: Gladman Developments