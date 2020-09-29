Search

Part of the furniture: Loyal shop assistant retiring after 35 years’ service

Lindsay Powell is set to retire after working for 35 years at carpet and furniture store John Doe, in Diss. Picture: John Doe's of Diss

A loyal shop worker is set to retire following 35 years in the job she joined straight from school.

Lindsay Powell has called time on her role at John Doe after three-and-a-half decades at the Diss-based carpets and furniture store.

The 51-year-old, who worked mostly in the shop’s flooring department, is retiring alongside her firefighter husband so they can spend more time with family.

On Wednesday, September 30, she will bid an emotional farewell to colleagues, but looks back on her time at John Doe with immense fondness.

Recalling her decision to join the company in 1985, Mrs Powell said: “I had just left school and saw the job advertised in the job centre. It sounded appealing so I popped into John Doe and met John’s sister, Jean.

“She was just lovely and I thought ‘I would like to work here’. I had an interview with Angela and we hit it off straight away.”

To begin with, Mrs Powell alternated between office work and the shop floor, where she became a firm favourite among shoppers.

Her penchant for dealing with people ultimately led to a permanent front-of-house role, a position she has remained in ever since.

“I always enjoyed the parts of the job where I would interact with customers,” added Mrs Powell.

“It is basically the family feel of the place that I love, and I’m so grateful for all the friendships I’ve made along the way - with colleagues and customers.

“I now feel like the Does and I are part of the same family. They have always treated me extremely well.”

Edward Doe, director at the company, paid tribute to his departing colleague and said Mrs Powell’s unwavering commitment was the “perfect example”.

“Lindsay is always willing to go above and beyond for our customers - nothing is ever too much trouble,” added Mr Doe.

“Although we have grown as a company over the years, Lindsay’s old-school approach to personable customer service has kept the close-knit, family run feel that we never wanted to lose.

“Make no mistake, the successful growth of the company is no small part down to her.”

“I speak for all the Does when I say Lindsay is considered family rather than a member of staff.”

