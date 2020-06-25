Royal Mail axes 2,000 jobs in wake of coronavirus crisis

Around 2,000 jobs are being cut at Royal Mail in a management overhaul.

The group is working to slash costs in the face of the coronavirus crisis and the cuts come as part of an overhaul under plans to save £330m over the next two years.

The cull will affect some of its 9,700 managers, with senior executive and non-operational roles hardest hit.

At the moment Royal Mail has two arms, the UK Parcels, International and Letters division and General Logistics Systems (GLS) - a parcel delivery company based in Europe.

It has been suggested that the firm should be split up.

The job losses come after a difficult two years at Royal Mail, plagued by letter declines and fights with unions.

Royal Mail has depots across Norfolk.