Bakery chain Greggs cuts more than 800 jobs

Greggs is to cut 820 jobs nationwide because of coronavirus. It is not yet known where the jobs are affected. Pic: EDP Archant

Chain bakery Greggs, with stores across Norfolk, is cutting 820 jobs.

The boss warned that the chain – renowned for its pasties and sausage rolls – “will not be profitable as a business” if sales continued at the rates they had been in lockdown. It is not known where the jobs will go.

In a statement posted on the Greggs employee information website, chief executive Roger Whiteside said: “Covid trading conditions have forced this action onto our business and we are all very saddened by the need to part company with around 820 friends and colleagues, many of whom have worked with us for many years.”

He went on to say that “the battle with Covid hasn’t gone away and is intensifying further.” as lockdown measures continue to be in place across the four nations of the Mr Whiteside added: “At lockdown levels of sales, even after all of the mitigating action that we have taken, Greggs will not be profitable as a business and there can be no room for complacency.”