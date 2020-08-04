Search

Advanced search

Dixons Carphone to axe 800 jobs

PUBLISHED: 13:50 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:50 04 August 2020

Dixons Carphone is making job cuts. Pic: Archant

Dixons Carphone is making job cuts. Pic: Archant

Archant

Currys PC World owner Dixons Carphone, which has shops across Norfolk, is to cut jobs in a management restructure.

The company said the shake-up will see it create a “flatter management structure” as it adapts to increasing online sales.

Dixons Carphone, which has stores in Norwich, King’s Lynn and Thetford as well as Lowestoft and Wisbech, said it would remove retail manager, assistant manager and team leader roles, introducing new sales manager, customer experience manager and operational excellence manager positions instead.

Dixons Carphone’s chief operating officer Mark Allsop said: “We remain committed to our stores as part of an omnichannel future, where we offer the best of online and stores to our customers.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Couple list cattery with room for 95 cats and home for sale for £850,000

“This proposal will ensure in-store roles are focused on giving a seamless customer experience and exceptional service across all our customer channels, whether online or in-store.

“Sadly, this proposal means we have now entered into consultation with some of our store colleagues.

“This was not an easy decision and we’ll do everything possible to look after those colleagues we can’t find new roles for, financially and otherwise.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Map shows all the restaurants taking part in money off Eat Out to Help Out scheme

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme will make family meals out cheaper over the summer holidays

Office supply firm goes into liquidation owing more than £1million

Everything Office was based at Quay View business park in Lowestoft, Suffolk. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Huge queues at Norwich restaurants as half-price scheme launches

Diners queuing at Wagamama in Norwich on the first day of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: James Randle

Most Read

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Solicitor struck off after ‘dishonest’ £29,000 transfers from clients

Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court. PHOTO: Google Streetview

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Woman in her 80s dies following crash

At the scene of the fatal crash on the A148 Fakenham road at Thursford. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Town cancels Christmas lights switch-on amid coronavirus

The annual Christmas lights switch-on in Diss has been cancelled. Picture: Archant

Boy ‘shaken’ following dangerous driving incident

Police are seeking witnesses to an incident of dangerous driving that happened on Normanston Drive in Lowestoft on Friday, July 24. Picture: Google Images

Do you remember these Norwich nightclubs?

Norwich nightclub Cockers. Picture: Archant Library