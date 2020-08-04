Dixons Carphone to axe 800 jobs

Dixons Carphone is making job cuts. Pic: Archant Archant

Currys PC World owner Dixons Carphone, which has shops across Norfolk, is to cut jobs in a management restructure.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The company said the shake-up will see it create a “flatter management structure” as it adapts to increasing online sales.

Dixons Carphone, which has stores in Norwich, King’s Lynn and Thetford as well as Lowestoft and Wisbech, said it would remove retail manager, assistant manager and team leader roles, introducing new sales manager, customer experience manager and operational excellence manager positions instead.

Dixons Carphone’s chief operating officer Mark Allsop said: “We remain committed to our stores as part of an omnichannel future, where we offer the best of online and stores to our customers.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Couple list cattery with room for 95 cats and home for sale for £850,000

“This proposal will ensure in-store roles are focused on giving a seamless customer experience and exceptional service across all our customer channels, whether online or in-store.

“Sadly, this proposal means we have now entered into consultation with some of our store colleagues.

“This was not an easy decision and we’ll do everything possible to look after those colleagues we can’t find new roles for, financially and otherwise.”