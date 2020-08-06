Wetherspoon makes job cuts – including regionally – as effect of coronavirus hits

Wetherspoon, which runs venues in Norfolk like the Bell, has announced job cuts but not people working in its pubs. PicL Archant Archant

Wetherspoon, which has venues across Norfolk, is making up to 130 people redundant – but not any of its pub workers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The firm has said 110 to 130 of the 417 roles, including those based regionally as well as its Watford HQ, could be axed as it scales back its former expansion.

Chief executive John Hutson said: “The decision is mainly a result of a downturn in trade in the pub and restaurant industry generally, a reduction in the company’s rate of expansion and a reduction in the number of pubs operated from 955 in 2015 to 873 today.”

You may also want to watch:

He said Wetherspoon would work with staff who want to take voluntary redundancy, early retirement, or reduce their working hours in order to reduce the number of people it has to fire.

“The company will listen to suggestions from staff to help avoid or reduce the number of compulsory redundancies which are required,” he said.

Staff who work in the company’s 873 pubs will not be impacted by the cuts.