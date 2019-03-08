Jewellery shop closes in the Norwich Lanes

A jewellery shop has closed in the Norwich Lanes and moved its business online.

Fourth Avenue has closed, leaving the unit on the corner of London Street and Swan Lane empty.

This is the latest independent business to shut up shop and move its trade online.

Recent examples in Norwich city centre include interiors store Berrys and Grey and soft furnishings company the Bedlinen Co.

Both stores were previously in the Royal Arcade.