Search

Advanced search

$imgalt

Jewellery shop closes in the Norwich Lanes

PUBLISHED: 10:28 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:22 10 July 2019

Fourth Avenue in the Norwich Lanes has closed and moved online. Picture: Archant

Fourth Avenue in the Norwich Lanes has closed and moved online. Picture: Archant

Archant

A jewellery shop has closed in the Norwich Lanes and moved its business online.

Fourth Avenue has closed, leaving the unit on the corner of London Street and Swan Lane empty.

You may also want to watch:

This is the latest independent business to shut up shop and move its trade online.

Recent examples in Norwich city centre include interiors store Berrys and Grey and soft furnishings company the Bedlinen Co.

Both stores were previously in the Royal Arcade.

Most Read

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Former F1 driver based in Norfolk could lose leg after freak moped accident

Martin Donnelly, chief driving instructor for the driving academy at Lotus, and ex-F1 driver for the team. Picture: Lotus

Woman taken to hospital after four-vehicle crash which blocked busy road

The Norwich-bound A146 is blocked after a crash. Photo: Live traffic map

Norwich men who made almost £150k from fraud ordered to pay back £10

Manby Road. Photo: Bill Smith

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Most Read

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Air ambulance called after serious crash

A man has died after a crash on the B1172 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman taken to hospital after four-vehicle crash which blocked busy road

The Norwich-bound A146 is blocked after a crash. Photo: Live traffic map

Jewellery shop closes in the Norwich Lanes

Fourth Avenue in the Norwich Lanes has closed and moved online. Picture: Archant

Former F1 driver based in Norfolk could lose leg after freak moped accident

Martin Donnelly, chief driving instructor for the driving academy at Lotus, and ex-F1 driver for the team. Picture: Lotus

Why is Norwich’s dog-on-wheels on tv tomorrow?

Hector the Beagle, who uses a wheelchair to help him get around. Victoria Haddon has written a new book about his adventures. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Fascinating slice of Norwich history discovered in new bowling centre

Jack Thompson, manager of Bowling House in Norwich. Photo: bethmoseleyimagery.co.uk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists