‘You can’t see the sparkle on a screen’: Jewellers ready for engagement flurry after lockdown

09 November, 2020 - 05:15
Adam Marshall of the Gold Shop in Attleborough is hoping for a late flurry of engagement ring sales. Picture: The Gold Shop

The Gold Shop

When you Google jewellery the top hits are Swarovski, Tiffany & Co and H Samuel – unfortunately algorithms don’t always favour our region’s independents.

But luckily romance cares little for pandemics and suitors across the region will still be eyeing up a Christmas proposal this year – you cannot lockdown love.

And our jewellers are ready once lockdown is lifted.

At family-run jewellers the Gold Shop in Attleborough, director Adam Marshall said: “We’ve got plenty of stock in for Christmas and are very hopeful that we’ll have a rush of customers when we reopen after lockdown.

“We specialise in antique jewellery and you just can’t see the sparkle on a screen. I’m hopeful we’ll recoup some of the losses from lockdown because people will wait to buy pieces which will stand the test of time in both quality and style and will want to see it in person.”

The commitment shown to high quality products and customer care across generations is what lead this paper to launch its Shop Local campaign, encouraging readers to buy from independent companies, thus keeping money in the regional economy.

At historic brand Dipples usually the team would be getting ready to hold their much-anticipated VIP Christmas evening which has been put on hold.

Managing director Chris Ellis said: “In November and December we’d usually do about 30pc of our turnover for the year. Part of that is down to the fact that Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are such popular days for proposals but also for gifts.

“When you think about independents versus the larger brands it doesn’t come down to one or the other it’s a matter of each of them serving their customer base in the best way possible. We’re a fifth generation jeweller and similarly have worked with staff and clients across generations - we often know what a customer will love before they even know they want it.

“We also work with suppliers we know and trust who have the quality checks and the standards we want. Then if we have an item that comes in and we think that finish or product is off we send it back.”

