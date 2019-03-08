The release of JDC's annual review paints a bright future for the recently restructured corporate finance firm.

JDC Corporate Finance. Left to right, Chris Adlam, Jon Dodge and Dave Howes. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

Last year was a year of political and economic uncertainty, a fact that was felt across industries from manufacturing to media. Yet, in such a tumultuous 12 months, JDC Corporate Finance bucked the downwards trend, having one of the most successful and future proofing years of the company’s entire 15-year history.

JDC's annual review, which was released last month, contains details of the company's restructuring that saw it jump from a single shareholder to a group of seven, literally overnight. This shift is considered “radical” for a professional services firm, and means that founder and managing director Jon Dodge is no longer the sole company owner.

The internal transformation of JDC won't be stopping in 2019 either. “We plan to develop our new structure by extending ownership within the team further and attracting new talent to the firm through the unique career advancement opportunities we are now able to offer,” says Jon.

“I'm delighted that since the implementation of our plan, we have already made three further 'top-drawer' appointments. It is the quality and commitment of our whole team that has made our own restructuring possible and enables us to look forward to the next stage of our own business journey with real confidence.”

Alongside Jon, Dave Howes, director of corporate finance, and Chris Adlam, director of business growth services, have also joined the board of both JDC and its sister business Walton Dodge Forensic, which provides independent expert witness and valuation services. Dave joined JDC from Grant Thornton in 2014 and Chris came on-board from PWC a year later.

“We were both drawn to the integrity of JDC's client offering and its unique opportunity in the East Anglian regional market” says Dave.

“We remain the only truly specialist firm of transaction and business growth advisers in our local market and believe there are still huge untapped opportunities for our own business and to help even more clients fulfil their goals and ambitions”.

Last year wasn't only a successful year internally, however. JDC once again proved itself as one of the most competent and hard-working firms in the competitive corporate finance sector.

Over the last four years, JDC's annual reviews have revealed an impressive total of more than 120 separate transactions and over 30 significant business growth assignments. Over the same time, the company's sister business, Walton Dodge Forensic, was instructed in over 200 specialist share valuations.

Noteworthy deals in the 2018 annual review include 15 trade disposals including Lida Vets, BTS Group, Chase Plastics and Wiggly-Amps. The firm also worked on eight capital restructuring and succession projects during the year, including for Stowen Group and The Big Prawn Co and 10 major strategic growth projects.

While JDC's team could speak to the success of these transactions, instead it's the rave reviews from clients that really speak volumes.

“I could not have asked for a more balanced, accommodating and professional service. There is no doubt that their focus and commitment were vital to us getting the deal done,” says Jon Witte, managing director of Wiggly-Amps. “I would highly recommend JDC to any business owner considering their options or selling their company.”

The 100pc share sale of Wiggly-Amps to Boots UK was one of the cornerstone deals of 2018 for the firm. Members of the team acted as the lead advisers throughout the whole process, having been long-term partners to Wiggly-Amps previously, and negotiated the final price and deal structure for their client.

In its 15 years in business, JDC has long since confirmed itself to be one of the most efficient and effective corporate finance firms in the UK. 2018 has continued the trend and has added an extra layer of polish to an already sparkling business success story.

For more information on JDC Corporate Finance visit their website or contact info@jdc-corpfin.co.uk.