Search

Advanced search

JD Wetherspoon expecting weaker year of sales as chairman reiterates Brexit plea

PUBLISHED: 09:30 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:00 07 November 2018

The JD Wetherspoon Queen of Iceni on Riverside in Norwich. Picture: James Bass

The JD Wetherspoon Queen of Iceni on Riverside in Norwich. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic© 2007

Pub group JD Wetherspoon expects annual results to be weaker than last year, despite sales growing “strongly”.

In a trading update for the 13 weeks to October 28, the chain said sales increased by 5.5%, and total sales were up 6.2%.

Despite this, chairman Tim Martin said the company was dealing with tough comparatives, having delivered several years of record profits.

“It is difficult to be too precise at this early stage of the current financial year, but we now expect a trading outcome slightly below that achieved in the previous financial year,” he said

“We will provide further updates on our trading as we progress through the year.”

Mr Martin reiterated his belief that the UK should adopt free trade after Brexit.

Shares in Wetherspoon’s dropped by 5% in early trading.

The company has opened two new pubs in the first quarter and has closed or sold three.

It guided new openings of between five and 10 pubs in the current financial year.

The group also said on Tuesday that it is increasing staff wages in response to record levels of unemployment.

“Having had several recent years of record profits, we are not immediately seeking to recoup these increased costs through higher pricing or ‘mitigation’, but will review that during the year,” said Mr Martin.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Ad Feature How to invest in clean energy

Peter Sharkey
Most of us are more environmentally aware than we were four decades ago (Picture: Supplied)

Many years ago, I was a first year student at Bristol University, living in Badock Hall, a modern hall of residence in a cluster of four small accommodation complexes situated on the edge of the beautiful Durdham Downs, around 30 minutes’ walk from the main university precinct and the magnificent Wills Building.

Environmental, social and governance policy: how does your business score?

cozens-hardy

Caroline Linsdell, a partner with Cozens-Hardy solicitors, asks businesses: how ESG-compliant are you?

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Norfolk hotel is named the most romantic place to stay in the UK

Strattons Hotel. Photo provided by Strattons Hotel.

Video Farmer who was almost killed by his own tractor sells entire vintage collection for £100,000

Eddie Thompson sold his vintage farm machine collection after he was seriously injured by one of the tractors this year. Pictured: A 1952 David Brown army tug made £6,000. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norwich travel agent thanks “resilient” people of Norfolk for supporting business for 30 years

Staff from Nortfolk's Skyplane Worldchoice celebrate 30 years in business. Picture: Skyplane Worldchoice

Petrol prices are cut at Big Four supermarkets after pressure from motorists

The Big Four supermarkets are to cut the price of fuel. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Steak-and-lobster restaurant Bourgee announces opening date in Norwich

Bourgee directors James Welling and Mark Baumann. Picture: Bourgee.

Gallery Which three Norfolk hotels have been named among the country’s top 50?

Inside one of the rooms at the Old Town Hall House in Cley-next-the-Sea. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide