JD Sports staff self-isolating after multiple coronavirus cases confirmed

JD Sports in Grea Yarmouth was closed for deep clean after 'a small number' of staff tested positive for coronavirus. A new team has been brought in from other stores Picture: Liz Coates Archant

The entire staff of a sports shop are self isolating after multiple workers tested positive for coronavirus.

The JD Sports branch in Market Gates, Great Yarmouth, was closed on Tuesday following the positive tests, but has since reopened with a new team.

A spokesperson for JD Sports said: “We can confirm that a small number of employees at the JD Sports store in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, tested positive for coronavirus this week.

“As such, we took the precautionary measure to immediately close and deep clean the store with all employees being asked to return home to self-isolate.

“Following the completion of the deep clean, the store has now re-opened with a new team of employees from other stores.

“The health and wellbeing of JD’s employees and customers remains its highest priority.

“As such, JD has implemented a series of measures to ensure its retail colleagues and customers can work and shop safely in store, while practising social distancing.”

The measures include distancing signage, hand sanitiser, screens, quarantining returned stock for 72 hours, and keeping changing rooms closed.

Market Gates centre manager Nick Spencer said: “As a centre Market Gates is following Government guidelines educating tenants and shoppers on good hygiene practices, and the landlord is incurring additional costs to ensure a safe shopping environment for everyone.”