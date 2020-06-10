JD Sports announces when Norfolk stores will reopen

JD Sports has confirmed its stores in England - including those in Norfolk - will reopen from June 15.

The retailer has sites across Norfolk, one in Norwich’s Chapelfield shopping mall, one in Great Yarmouth and another in King’s Lynn. JD Sports said it will be allowing a limited number of shoppers in stores, providing hand sanitising stations, protective screens at tills, separating returned stock for 72 hours to reduce transmission, and closing changing rooms, in line with government guidance.

It has also given staff social distance training ahead of reopening, while each store will have a “host” near the entrance to manage access and answer customer questions on safety measures.

Retailers across the sector are preparing to reopen on Monday, with the likes of Marks & Spencer and a slimmed-down Debenhams among those once again opening their doors to customers.

But shoppers will see closed changing rooms, restrictions on touching goods and one-way systems in place, as part of measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.