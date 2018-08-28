Search

Advanced search

‘It’s opened my eyes to Norfolk’s business strength’ - Winner of Business of the Year shocked to take home title

PUBLISHED: 12:26 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:01 23 November 2018

JD Cooling Group won the overall Business of the Year title. From left: Tim Seeley of sponsor Barclays, John Dye, Caroline Dye, Wendy Rigwood, Robert Keal. Picture: I Do Photography

JD Cooling Group won the overall Business of the Year title. From left: Tim Seeley of sponsor Barclays, John Dye, Caroline Dye, Wendy Rigwood, Robert Keal. Picture: I Do Photography

Archant

The winner of the overall Business of the Year title admitted he had been taken aback at the strength of talent on show at the Norfolk Business Awards – and had been shocked that his firm had taken home the trophy.

Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.

John Dye, founder of King’s Lynn-based JD Cooling Group, called the accolade “a real privilege” after seeing the other companies on show.

The firm was awarded the trophy after an 18-year journey which has seen it develop from a one-man operation to a national player with five offices, more than 100 staff and a turnover topping £20m.

As he accepted the award, Mr Dye said: “What a fantastic evening it’s been tonight. It’s opened my eyes to what a fantastic group of businesses we’ve got in Norfolk.

“I feel a bit lost in such great company. Thank you to everybody here for doing what you do - for yourselves, for your employees and for the community at large.”

Speaking afterward, he added: “We are a national business so we have not always looked up and around us at the local area.

“We do about 10% of our business in the county but to see the standard of businesses here at the awards has been fantastic, and a real privilege. To win this award in that company really means a massive amount.”

The three other finalists in the Business of the Year category, which was sponsored by Barclays were Black Swan International, Mills & Reeve and One Traveller.

Judges said of JD Cooling Group: “This company is one of the largest independent contractors in its sector in the UK, growing from a one-man band 18 years ago to now employing 100 people across five regional sites.

“Its growth, strong profitability and excellent customer service feedback has been achieved by being a totally people-focused business, the extent to which I have not seen before.

“Since 2007, the company has invested in 34 apprentices, 32 of whom remain in the business today. Six of this cohort have been recognised with national apprenticeship awards alongside a number that have gone on to become senior managers in the business.

“The company’s innovative incentive scheme and shared company ownership has enabled the director to build a very strong, capable team and to deliver an industry-leading approach to its customer base.

“The company pioneered solutions in the cooling and refrigeration sectors long before the competition.”

Read more about the other winners from the Norfolk Business Awards 2018

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

How landlord and tenant can join together to mitigate rates liability

Owners of empty properties may well want to consider using short-term letting to mitigate their liability for rates Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Empty shops and offices receive a complete exemption from business rates for three months after they become vacant. But, what happens after that? asks Simon Button, of Steeles Law.

Ad Feature Why East Anglia’s top performers are going back to the classroom

Tony Wenham
Degree apprenticeships act as a helping hand/enabler that allow businesses to more easily engage with providers Picture: Jake Peet/UEA

Even the brightest and best trained people can benefit from upskilling in new and highly relevant disciplines.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

The Best Employers

cover

Enjoy the
Best Employers
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Updated ‘Must have fancy little knickers’ – Is this Marks and Spencer window display in Norwich sexist?

The window display at Marks and Spencer's Norwich store, showing the 'must have fancy little knickers' strapline. Picture: Archant.

Revealed: The winners of the Norfolk Business Awards 2018, hosted by Katherine Ryan

Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Ciaran Nelson of Anglian Water who presented the Outstanding Achievement Award to Norwich Research Park. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

Katherine Ryan reveals what comedians really think of Norfolk

Comedian Katherine Ryan hosting the Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.

First look at Great Yarmouth train station’s new £710,000 entrance

Great Yarmouth Rail Station renovation revealed. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘Not the best choice of wording...’ or a storm in a C cup? – your views on M&S ‘fancy little knickers’ Christmas campaign

The shop window in a Nottingham Marks and Spencer store which prompted anger from campaigner Fran Bailey over its 'fancy little knickers' slogan. Picture: Fran Bailey/Facebook/PA Wire

‘It helped me as a father’ – Norwich dad praises firm’s parental leave policy as figures show hundreds are signing up

Craig Southworth with his son Robson who is now nine months old. Picture: Craig Southworth

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide