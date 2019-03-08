Search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Renowned husband and wife restaurant owners reveal new plans after selling up

PUBLISHED: 11:13 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:13 12 March 2019

Starting up a new business: Jayne and Nigel Raffles. Pic: Archant.

Two of Norfolk’s best-known restaurateurs, Jayne and Nigel Raffles, who currently run The Library, have revealed their new plans for the future as they prepare to sell the historic venue.

The Library Restaurant, Norwich. Pic: Archant.The Library Restaurant, Norwich. Pic: Archant.

The husband and wife team, who run the Library restaurant, Guildhall Hill in Norwich, announced they were selling up last year but did not divulge their future plans.

The restaurant, housed in a beautiful building that was the UK’s first public subscription library, is still open, but Mrs Raffles has revealed what they will be doing once the sale completes.

MORE: WATCH: the transformation from Norwich students to the smart business leaders of tomorrow.

Mrs Raffles, who has served as a chair of the Norwich Lanes, a director of Norwich’s Business Improvement District as well as a trustee of the Keeping Abreast charity, will be starting a new business offering support and development for the hospitality sector called Egg Consultancy Group.

Her husband Nigel will be helping run this business as well as working as a private chef.

“After 28 years in the hospitality industry and after being approached by some independent operators, we have decided to start Egg Consultancu Group,” said Mrs Raffles.

“Whilst we started out in a very small way, we have managed some big wins with highly satisfied clients. This is the start of a new exciting journey in the industry that both Nigel and I love so much.”

Egg Consultancy Group will aim to represent every area of restaurant/cafe/bar and hospitality development from finance to marketing, design and management.

The couple have extensive knowledge and contacts from working in this sector for nearly 30 years. They opened St Benedict’s Grill when they moved to Norwich in 1991, later taking on Pinocchio’s next door on St Benedict’s Street, Pulse cafe bar and then The Library.

The Library will remain open, Mrs Raffles emphasised, and will be taken on by the new buyers.

The website for the Egg Consultancy Group is being designed but anyone interested can contact Mrs Raffles on twitter@consultancyEgg or email jr.eggconsultancy@gmail.com

