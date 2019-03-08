Search

Sneak preview of Jarrold's new luxury seafood bar where you can eat caviar for £550

PUBLISHED: 15:38 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:18 04 October 2019

The new Jarrold seafood bar The Bay at a recent special preview night. Pic: Jarrold

The new Jarrold seafood bar The Bay at a recent special preview night. Pic: Jarrold

Harrods' famous caviar bar has some serious competition - in Norwich.

Jarrold's new seafood bar The Bay which opens soon. Pic: ArchantJarrold's new seafood bar The Bay which opens soon. Pic: Archant

Jarrold is about to open its new seafood bar called The Bay and bosses hope a touch of luxury will go down a storm in the city.

The Bay boasts the only caviar menu for miles around, with prices up to £550 for 125g of the Beluga variety, washed down with an £85 bottle of champagne. MORE: Flights from Norwich to Cornwall on sale - and already booking up fast

And, after Norwich recently lost seafood restaurant Loch Fyne, which closed in August, bosses hope it will be a big success.

John Adams, trading director, said: "The caviar is a bit of a statement, the sort of Harrods or Harvey Nicks' experience, but there are many dishes which are much more sensibly priced for around £9. It's just very different and are starting with a soft launch and then will be fully open by the end of the week."

Jarrold's new seafood bar The Bay which opens soon. Pic: ArchantJarrold's new seafood bar The Bay which opens soon. Pic: Archant

The Bay forms a £500,000 investment in the second floor of the store and has transformed a former stock room and space used for linens with beautiful bay windows uncovered and creating a real feature. In the centre is a large circular bar already stocked in readiness with champagne and chablis on ice. Bowls of lemons also sit ready on the bar and there is a separate, very elegant area which is tiled in an aquamarine colour, all creating a aquatic theme and complementing some walls with a pebble design.

On the menu are many varieties of smoked salmon including Jarrold's own brand, traditionally smoked over hot baked wood chips, priced at £12, along with John Ross Balmoral smoked salmon, cured and smoked over oak and beech chippings for £15.50. Jarrold's beetroot gradvalax, scented with dill, lemon, orange and lime is £12.50 or a salmon taster board with four varieties is £15.50.

But it is three types of the best caviar served with blinis, creme fraiche, and ice-cold vodka, priced from £80 for 30g that has got many people excited about the opening.

There are dishes to suit all budgets though include Cromer crab, a 'Scandanavian Smorgasbord' and fish platter with desserts including a lemon and prosecco sorbet for £1.25 per ball.

Jarrold's new seafood bar The Bay which opens soon. Pic: ArchantJarrold's new seafood bar The Bay which opens soon. Pic: Archant

The Bay is the latest new investment at the department store which successfully opened a deli and champagne bar in its lower ground floor together with a revamped restaurant. The Bay will be open for breakfast onwards but for the first few days, lunches only.

Jarrold's new seafood bar The Bay which opens soon. Pic: ArchantJarrold's new seafood bar The Bay which opens soon. Pic: Archant

