Search

Advanced search

Jarrold extends opening hours until Wednesday before partial closures

PUBLISHED: 08:47 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:14 02 November 2020

Jarrold will extend it's opening hours from #monday to Wednesday. Pic: Archant

Jarrold will extend it's opening hours from #monday to Wednesday. Pic: Archant

Archant

Jarrold has announced it will be closing parts of its business from Wednesday – but has extended its opening hours from Monday through until then.

In a statement to its customers the historic Norfolk department store said that “it was with a heavy heart” that some parts of the shop would be closed, but it would continue to trade online.  The news comes after Boris Johnson’s announcement over the weekend that pubs, bars and restaurants will close, though takeaways will be allowed, and all non-essential retail will be shut.

You may also want to watch:

Furlough payments at 80pc will be extended for the duration of the restrictions – initially planned until December 2 – as high streets once again shut up shop.

MORE: Call to ‘save the high street’ as shops face second shut down

Jarrold said: “e will be extending our opening hours on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday until 9.00pm so that we can give you as much time as possible to shop safely with us. “We will also be offering an exclusive privilege customer discount from now until Wednesday instore and online. Our website will remain open during lockdown, so you can still get make a start on your Christmas Shopping.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

More coronavirus cases at Norfolk high school

Springwood High School headteacher Andy Johnson. Picture: Ian Burt

Man, 18, who died in forklift accident is named

The Magpas air ambulance, which was called to help Zachariah Richardson Pic: Rob Holding.

Impact of factory coronavirus outbreak takes town’s infection rate to highest in England

Cranswick Country Foods meat processing plant in Watton where there has been a Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: Sam Russell/PA Wire

Strong winds leave hundreds of homes without power

Hundreds have been affected by power cuts across Norfolk this morning. Picture: UK Power Networks

Hounds chase runners through fields as ‘people hunting’ comes to Norfolk

The riders and bloodhounds are led by huntsman Charlie Ward at Blackborough End, west Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

More coronavirus cases at Norfolk high school

Springwood High School headteacher Andy Johnson. Picture: Ian Burt

Man, 18, who died in forklift accident is named

The Magpas air ambulance, which was called to help Zachariah Richardson Pic: Rob Holding.

Impact of factory coronavirus outbreak takes town’s infection rate to highest in England

Cranswick Country Foods meat processing plant in Watton where there has been a Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: Sam Russell/PA Wire

Strong winds leave hundreds of homes without power

Hundreds have been affected by power cuts across Norfolk this morning. Picture: UK Power Networks

Hounds chase runners through fields as ‘people hunting’ comes to Norfolk

The riders and bloodhounds are led by huntsman Charlie Ward at Blackborough End, west Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It went a bit mad’: shoppers make the most of last few days as lockdown looms

Pre-lockdown queues at Primark in Norwich, extending up Hay Hill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man, 18, who died in forklift accident is named

The Magpas air ambulance, which was called to help Zachariah Richardson Pic: Rob Holding.

More coronavirus cases at Norfolk high school

Springwood High School headteacher Andy Johnson. Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich Theatre Royal ‘absolutely committed’ to putting on Christmas shows

Chief Executive of the Theatre Royal Stephen Crocker. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

East Anglian designer launches luxury face masks at pop-up

Designer Bella Singleton currently has a pop-up shop at John Lewis Norwich. Picture: Bella Singleton