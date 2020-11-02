Jarrold extends opening hours until Wednesday before partial closures

Jarrold has announced it will be closing parts of its business from Wednesday – but has extended its opening hours from Monday through until then.

In a statement to its customers the historic Norfolk department store said that “it was with a heavy heart” that some parts of the shop would be closed, but it would continue to trade online. The news comes after Boris Johnson’s announcement over the weekend that pubs, bars and restaurants will close, though takeaways will be allowed, and all non-essential retail will be shut.

Furlough payments at 80pc will be extended for the duration of the restrictions – initially planned until December 2 – as high streets once again shut up shop.

Jarrold said: “e will be extending our opening hours on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday until 9.00pm so that we can give you as much time as possible to shop safely with us. “We will also be offering an exclusive privilege customer discount from now until Wednesday instore and online. Our website will remain open during lockdown, so you can still get make a start on your Christmas Shopping.”