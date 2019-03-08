Boss of department store declares 'best sales day ever' after discount shopping night

Jarrold, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Shoppers looking for an early chance to snap up a Christmas bargain resulted in one Norwich retailer enjoying record-breaking takings.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jarrold's early Christmas shopping event on Tuesday was a record-breaking sales night. Pic: submitted Jarrold's early Christmas shopping event on Tuesday was a record-breaking sales night. Pic: submitted

Family-owned store Jarrold proved the high street is alive and well when it packed its store and had its best day at the tills in its 249-year history.

A discount pre-Christmas evening for shoppers on Tuesday from 6pm-9pm slashing up to 20% off some items proved such a hit, it beat the store's previous record-breaking sales day, the Saturday before Christmas Day, last year. And sales were 20% up on the same early Christmas shopping discount night last year.

MORE: WATCH: What do you think of the new John Lewis and Waitrose Christmas ad?

John Adams, trading director, Jarrold. Pic: Archant John Adams, trading director, Jarrold. Pic: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich BID, Business Improvement District, said it was an example that people did not want to shop at "generic clone stores."

He said: "Jarrold is an example of of a retailer offering a mix of experience and a unique offering. People want a rounded shopping experience which is entertaining and sociable but instead of shopping every day, want to come in once or twice a week. We've seen it in the past with shops like Woolworths, and recently with Mothercare; the sorts of busineses which don't adapt to meet the needs of the next generation struggle."

Jarrold invited its 30,000 'Privilege' members to a night of festive fun with wine and mince pies along with live music and its boss said all four restaurants open for the evening were completely booked up all night.

John Adams, trading director at Jarrold, said: "Anyone can join to be a Privilege member which gives you lots of perks and benefits, we invited members and I think we are tapping into a vein of customers who want this kind of experience, we had some lovely comments. One person told me that they'd come along to get that warm, fuzzy Christmas feeling you just can't get from buying online."

He added other in-store events were also proving hugely successful with the 'host your own roast' whereby you can come in with a group of people and enjoy a fully cooked roast dinner in the store's Exchange restaurant attracting 80 diners last Sunday.

"We are trying to be a bit different and it just seems to be working," he added.

People took to twitter praising the event, with Dr Anna Rutherford, director of an events space, the Architecture Centre in Bristol, tweeting: 'Anyone interested in how to revive a high street should visit @jarroldnorwith, this is how you do a department store as a destination without the pricetag of @harrods..stunning transformation, well-loved, well-used, easy to lose hours in.'