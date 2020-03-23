Jarrold temporarily shuts stores and online operation due to coronavirus

Jarrold has announced it is temporarily closing its stores and shutting down its online operations.

The department store has announced that all of its sites will close until further notice from 4pm on Monday.

In a statement, the business which has been open since 1770, said: “We have taken the decision with a heavy heart to close all our Jarrold stores until further notice. This will include our online business.

“We’ve been in business for 250 years, in good times and bad. But these aren’t normal times and we find ourselves in the unique situation where closing our doors is the right thing to do.

“If you have purchased something in the last few days and would like a refund, we are sorry that we can’t process refunds whilst we are closed but we are extending our returns policy to 28 days following our reopening.”

The company added that customer services could be contacted via enquiries@jarrold.co.uk.

The statement added: “We want to keep in touch with you, so will continue to email and post on our social channels so share some things to lift your spirits. Please do follow us @JarroldNorwich on and on twitter, instagram and facebook.”

Jarrold has a department store in Norwich’s city centre, as well as an art and office supplies shop in Exchange Street.

It also has a shop in the Forum, as well as an sport store in London Street.

Jarrold also runs The Granary – a furniture store – in Bedford Street.

It has shops in Cromer and Wymondham.