Norwich department store censors explicit fragrance name on £200 perfume

The new fragrance by Tom Ford has been edited in Jarrold. Picture: Archant Archant

Jarrold has saved their customers' blushes by blocking out a swear word on one of their most premium products.

The independent department store stocks Tom Ford perfume, which recently launched it's '******* Fabulous' fragrance.

But bosses at Jarrold have chosen to block out the rude word on the bottles of the £218 fragrance.

Susie Dunderdale, account manager for Tom Ford at Jarrold, said: "Tom Ford is always a brand that will get people talking. And now that we have the full line of Tom Ford fragrance and make-up in the Jarrold beauty hall, which launched a week ago, it is certainly something worth talking about, as for us it is fabulous."

Jarrold isn't the only stockist of the product which has taken a more cautious approach to the marketing of the item.

Selfridges has taken a similar approach by blocking out the first part of the name in online images, as has John Lewis.

Harvey Nichols however has used the name in full yet confusingly have redacted the name in product descriptions.