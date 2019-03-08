Jarrold to open new seafood restaurant and wine bar

A new high end seafood restaurant is set to open in Norwich.

Jarrold has announced it is opening a new wine bar and fish restaurant at its store in London Street.

The restaurant will be called The Bay, and will be on floor two of the store overlook the Norwich market.

It will seat 40 to 50 people, and will be opening at the end of September.

The café will be open for morning coffee, and will specialise in seafood in particular freshly cured salmon - including Jarrold's own brand smoked salmon.

It will also serve taster boards and main dishes such as homemade fish pie and Lobster Bisque.

It will also have a luxurious caviar menu which features different types of caviar including Oscietra, Sevruga and Beluga. The existing shop fittings in the homeware department are being taken out to expose the buildings original windows and architecture.

The news comes as part of a general revamp of Jarrolds home section.