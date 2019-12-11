Search

Advanced search

'Is this the worst rail service in the UK?' - Janet Street-Porter slams Greater Anglia

PUBLISHED: 08:53 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:22 11 December 2019

Janet Street Porter. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Janet Street Porter. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

TV personality Janet Street-Porter has become the latest person to hit out at Greater Anglia about the standard of train services.

The journalist tweeted the train company on Monday as she waited for a train in Beccles and blasted the service for the lack of information after services had been delayed due to signalling issues.

It comes after several days of major delays on the network with more than 80 services being cancelled each day.

Greater Anglia has blamed the problems on signalling issues which appears to be affecting its new fleet of trains.

You may also want to watch:

Janet Street-Porter tweeted: "Another 'great' day on Greater Anglia trains! Standing in torrential rain at Beccles reading a sign which says 'delayed' but gives no details. Apparently there are 'signalling issues affecting rural lines.'. Is this the worse (sic) service in the UK?

Greater Anglia responded to the tweet apologising for the delays, replying: "Unfortunately due to signalling issues we have major delays on this line expected throughout the day. Are you needing Ipswich direction or Lowestoft?"

The columnist and Loose Women panellist then responded: "How about telling the passengers? Are they supposed to stand like mindless robots on the pouring rain waiting for the gift of a train from you?"

The train service said it would pass on messages about the lack of information at the station.

See also: What is going wrong with Greater Anglia's new trains?

Related articles

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

Man seriously hurt in Norwich stabbing

Police were called to Bluebell Road after reports that a man had been stabbed. Photo: Dan Grimmer

A140 to be CLOSED for most of today after three-vehicle crash

Police and ambulance are dealing with a road traffic collision on the A140 at Little Stonham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Second World War bunker found in Prince of Wales Road car park

A Second World War air raid shelter has been found in the car park of Exeid offices in Prince of Wales Road. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Man who died in crash with bus named

Emergency services at the scene off the collision between a car and a bus, which has closed the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man seriously hurt in Norwich stabbing

Police were called to Bluebell Road after reports that a man had been stabbed. Photo: Dan Grimmer

A140 to be CLOSED for most of today after three-vehicle crash

Police and ambulance are dealing with a road traffic collision on the A140 at Little Stonham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man, 82, admits guilt over crash with motorcyclist who took ketamine

Norwich Magistrates Court. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Man who died in crash with bus named

Emergency services at the scene off the collision between a car and a bus, which has closed the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists