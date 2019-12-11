'Is this the worst rail service in the UK?' - Janet Street-Porter slams Greater Anglia

Janet Street Porter. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

TV personality Janet Street-Porter has become the latest person to hit out at Greater Anglia about the standard of train services.

How about telling the passengers? Are they supposed to stand like mindless robots on the pouring rain waiting for the gift of a train from you? — Janet Street-Porter (@The_Real_JSP) December 9, 2019

The journalist tweeted the train company on Monday as she waited for a train in Beccles and blasted the service for the lack of information after services had been delayed due to signalling issues.

It comes after several days of major delays on the network with more than 80 services being cancelled each day.

Another 'great' day on Greater Anglia trains! Standing in torrential rain at Beccles reading a sign which says 'delayed' but gives no details. Apparently there are 'signalling issues affecting rural lines'. Is this the worse service in the UK? — Janet Street-Porter (@The_Real_JSP) December 9, 2019

Greater Anglia has blamed the problems on signalling issues which appears to be affecting its new fleet of trains.

Janet Street-Porter tweeted: "Another 'great' day on Greater Anglia trains! Standing in torrential rain at Beccles reading a sign which says 'delayed' but gives no details. Apparently there are 'signalling issues affecting rural lines.'. Is this the worse (sic) service in the UK?

Greater Anglia responded to the tweet apologising for the delays, replying: "Unfortunately due to signalling issues we have major delays on this line expected throughout the day. Are you needing Ipswich direction or Lowestoft?"

The columnist and Loose Women panellist then responded: "How about telling the passengers? Are they supposed to stand like mindless robots on the pouring rain waiting for the gift of a train from you?"

The train service said it would pass on messages about the lack of information at the station.

