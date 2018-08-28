Search

Advanced search

Poll

‘Norwich will soon be a ghost town’- locals react to news Jamie’s Italian will close

PUBLISHED: 13:00 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:00 08 January 2019

Jamie's in Norwich is closing. Photo: Bill Smith

Jamie's in Norwich is closing. Photo: Bill Smith

Archant © 2012

On Monday we reported that Jamie’s Italian in Norwich’s Royal Arcade would be closing its doors on February 10, after the landlord decided to re-tenant the premises.

Our readers reacted to this announcement with a mixture of dismay and fear about the future of Norwich’s high street grows with every closure.

Referencing a trend of disappearing outlets, Sarah Hain said “Norwich will soon be a ghost town. All the empty units at Castle Mall and House of Fraser closing is very sad for us people that like shopping, browsing, buying and eating afterwards.”

Danielle Poll said: “There will be nothing left in Norwich soon.”

Jenny Illman also expressed disappointment at the news, saying: “Gutted. I love it there, it’s so nice to be able to go out for a meal as a family when they have kids eat free as it can be really expensive all going out for a nice meal together. I’m really going to miss it.”

Similarly Emily Lees said: “So sad. One of the only family friendly restaurants in Norwich. They have always made such an effort to accommodate me and my son and we have been taking him here since he was born. It will be missed.”

READ MORE: Can they meat demand? Greggs sell out of vegan sausage rolls in Norwich

Sharon Ferguson said: “What a shame. We have had some lovely meals there.”

Wendy Stranger said: “Really sad. Fab food and great team. Had my wedding party there.”

Others, however, said that they were not surprised to hear of the closure, and spoke about the competition the restaurant faced from other eateries.

Irene McManus said: “Not surprised, only went there once. Competition for eating places is very good and getting better by the minute.”

Stuart Margitson echoed this sentiment. He said: “Not a great surprise. Much better restaurants in Norwich.”

William Parker said: “Oh well another gone. It was overpriced anyway.”

READ MORE: ‘People are unaware of the hidden gems in this town’ - Locals react to top cafe’s closure

Nigel Rich said: “It’s a shame. Jamie was a revolutionary and an innovator, but his time has come, eat in the city these days? Not a chance in hell. Give me a rural pub/restaurant every time.”

Sue Summons said: “Been waiting for this to close. Never see many people in it.”

Claire Chettleburgh said: “Another place in Norwich closing, it’s a shame.”

The leaseholder has decided not to share details about the future of the premises at this time.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Police called after clothes rail falls on customers at Asda store

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters have warned flood alerts have been issued for parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Driver killed on A1303 near Bottisham after leaving the road and crashing into tree – the road is now closed

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ex football coach Kit Carson dies in car crash on first day of trial to face child sex offences

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Cockney in the Countryside’: Blog about woman’s journey from London to Ely attracts almost 20,000 followers

#includeImage($article, 225)

Car torched by arsonists on White Hart Lane in Littleport

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jail for man found with cocaine stash and fake ID’s in Witchford

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

WATCH: Stunning moment four wild stags run free in north Norfolk

Four stags in North Norfolk. Photo: Lisa Luke

He’s bit the postman, chased cars and jumped at the locals - Fearsome Phil the pheasant terrorises community

A wild pheasant, nicknamed Phil, has been attacking residents and harassing a postman in a quiet estate in Costessey. Picture: Albanpix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists