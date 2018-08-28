Poll

‘Norwich will soon be a ghost town’- locals react to news Jamie’s Italian will close

Jamie's in Norwich is closing. Photo: Bill Smith Archant © 2012

On Monday we reported that Jamie’s Italian in Norwich’s Royal Arcade would be closing its doors on February 10, after the landlord decided to re-tenant the premises.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Our readers reacted to this announcement with a mixture of dismay and fear about the future of Norwich’s high street grows with every closure.

Referencing a trend of disappearing outlets, Sarah Hain said “Norwich will soon be a ghost town. All the empty units at Castle Mall and House of Fraser closing is very sad for us people that like shopping, browsing, buying and eating afterwards.”

Danielle Poll said: “There will be nothing left in Norwich soon.”

Jenny Illman also expressed disappointment at the news, saying: “Gutted. I love it there, it’s so nice to be able to go out for a meal as a family when they have kids eat free as it can be really expensive all going out for a nice meal together. I’m really going to miss it.”

Similarly Emily Lees said: “So sad. One of the only family friendly restaurants in Norwich. They have always made such an effort to accommodate me and my son and we have been taking him here since he was born. It will be missed.”

READ MORE: Can they meat demand? Greggs sell out of vegan sausage rolls in Norwich

Sharon Ferguson said: “What a shame. We have had some lovely meals there.”

Wendy Stranger said: “Really sad. Fab food and great team. Had my wedding party there.”

Others, however, said that they were not surprised to hear of the closure, and spoke about the competition the restaurant faced from other eateries.

Irene McManus said: “Not surprised, only went there once. Competition for eating places is very good and getting better by the minute.”

Stuart Margitson echoed this sentiment. He said: “Not a great surprise. Much better restaurants in Norwich.”

William Parker said: “Oh well another gone. It was overpriced anyway.”

READ MORE: ‘People are unaware of the hidden gems in this town’ - Locals react to top cafe’s closure

Nigel Rich said: “It’s a shame. Jamie was a revolutionary and an innovator, but his time has come, eat in the city these days? Not a chance in hell. Give me a rural pub/restaurant every time.”

Sue Summons said: “Been waiting for this to close. Never see many people in it.”

Claire Chettleburgh said: “Another place in Norwich closing, it’s a shame.”

The leaseholder has decided not to share details about the future of the premises at this time.