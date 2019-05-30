Norfolk Business Awards launch and announce host

Last year's winners and sponsors of the North Norfolk Business Awards. This year's competition is now open for entries. Archant

The Norfolk Business Awards are open for entry as the event organisers reveal the host of this year's ceremony will be James Nesbitt.

The awards will be held on November 21 at the Norfolk Showground.

Entries are already open to nominate businesses in categories from Director of the Year to Outstanding Achievement.

The theme of this year's awards is 'changing lives' - which is apt as the headline sponsor this year is Norwich Research Park, a hub for so many businesses at the cutting edge of global discovery and progressive thinking.

Richard Porritt, business editor at the Eastern Daily Press, said: "I'm really looking forward to reading the submissions for this year's business awards. The theme is more relevant than ever before, and I'm hoping this will add a new dimension to the entrant's applications."

To enter or nominate a business for an award, visit www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk/entry-form.