Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Norfolk Business Awards launch and announce host

30 May, 2019 - 07:00
Last year's winners and sponsors of the North Norfolk Business Awards. This year's competition is now open for entries.

Last year's winners and sponsors of the North Norfolk Business Awards. This year's competition is now open for entries.

Archant

The Norfolk Business Awards are open for entry as the event organisers reveal the host of this year's ceremony will be James Nesbitt.

James Nesbitt. Ian West/PA Photos.James Nesbitt. Ian West/PA Photos.

The awards will be held on November 21 at the Norfolk Showground.

Entries are already open to nominate businesses in categories from Director of the Year to Outstanding Achievement.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Anglian Home Improvements boss got £46,000 pay rise as company lost £4.7m



The theme of this year's awards is 'changing lives' - which is apt as the headline sponsor this year is Norwich Research Park, a hub for so many businesses at the cutting edge of global discovery and progressive thinking.

Richard Porritt, business editor at the Eastern Daily Press, said: "I'm really looking forward to reading the submissions for this year's business awards. The theme is more relevant than ever before, and I'm hoping this will add a new dimension to the entrant's applications."

To enter or nominate a business for an award, visit www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk/entry-form.

Most Read

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Norwich veteran Colin Thackery through to Britain’s Got Talent final

Norfolk's Colin Thackery appears on Britain's Got Talent (C) ITV

What are the secrets of this newly refurbished Norwich hotel?

Sales and Events Manager, Stephanie Emery (left) and General Manager, Julie Oliver (right) outside the newly refurbished The Boudicca. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Norfolk farmers’ market shuts due to lack of customers

Diss Farmers Market will no longer be held due to falling numbers of stalls and customers. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk rugby coach jailed for sex offences offered to buy vape in exchange for sex with 13-year-old boy

Robert Eustace, 54, has been jailed for more than five years after pleading guilty to six sexual offences against three teenage boys. Photo: ARCHANT

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A woman cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on St John's Road in Bungay. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Norfolk farmers’ market shuts due to lack of customers

Diss Farmers Market will no longer be held due to falling numbers of stalls and customers. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Hawks to swoop in to tackle town’s pigeon poo problem

Hawks will soon be flown in Diss to scare of pigeons whose droppings have posed a long-running problem. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norfolk Business Awards launch and announce host

Last year's winners and sponsors of the North Norfolk Business Awards. This year's competition is now open for entries.

Heart attacks, Micky Mouse and Snowdonia - Norfolk runners journey to 250 marathons

Melanie Sturman has completed 250 marathons. Picture: Sonya Duncan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists