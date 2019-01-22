Search

Norfolk-born James Dyson ditches Brexit Britain for Singapore headquarters

22 January, 2019 - 15:58
File photo dated 2/11/00 of inventor James Dyson with his Dyson Contrarotator washing machine. Consumer magazine Which? claimed the Contrarotator, which has two counter-rotating drums designed to mimic the action of hand washing, was not worth it £1,000 - £1,200 price tag, compared with the £480 Bosch Maxx WFL, a machine that came top of a Which? test a few months before the Dytson Contrarotator went on sale. See PA Story CONSUMER Dyson. PA Photo

Norfolk-born Brexit-backer Sir James Dyson is to relocate the Dyson head office from the UK to Singapore.

My Dyson, who was born in Cromer and educated at Gresham’s in Holt, as revealed that Singapore will become the company’s registered headquarters and tax base.

The headquarter switch from Malmesbury, Wiltshire, is likely to prove controversial given that Sir James - the company’s billionaire chairman, founder and owner - is an outspoken proponent of Brexit.

MORE: House of Fraser boss and staff “shocked but so pleased” by closure u-turn It is the second blow Dyson has dealt to Brexit Britain after last year’s announcement that it will manufacturer its new electric cars in Singapore, rather than the UK.

In justifying the move, chief executive Jim Rowan dismissed the idea of Brexit and lower taxes being a motivation.

“The move is nothing to do with Brexit or tax, it’s about making sure we are future proofed. There are huge revenue opportunities in Singapore, China is the poster child of that,” he said.

MORE: Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

“The tax difference is negligible for us, we are taxed all over the world and we will continue to pay tax in the UK. We will continue to invest in the UK, in Malmesbury, in Bristol and London.”

Mr Rowan confirmed that Sir James was integral to the decision to ditch Britain.

