Conservationist criticises litter louts after rubbish left on Norfolk beach

PUBLISHED: 06:00 09 August 2020

Rubbish left on Holkham beach. Pic: Nature reserve team, Holkham

Rubbish left on Holkham beach. Pic: Nature reserve team, Holkham

Archant

Conservationist Jake Fiennes has criticised day-trippers for leaving their rubbish on Holkham beach.

Rubbish strewn on Holkham beach. Pic: Nature reserve team, HolkhamRubbish strewn on Holkham beach. Pic: Nature reserve team, Holkham

Mr Fiennes, head of conservation at the Holkham estate, tweeted: “When we arrive in a pristine landscape, one would expect to want to return to find it as it was before. Do the decent thing and take your litter home with you.”

MORE: First look at designer apartments for sale in ‘the best street in Norfolk’

Jake Fiennes. Pic: ArchantJake Fiennes. Pic: Archant

He posted photos showing empty wine bottles, drink cans and ice cream tubs in the sand, canvas bags and other rubbish in bin liners on the beach as well as bags of dog litter left all around a bin.

He said: “A short story of a life of a little tern chick... Chick successfully hatches, running horse knocks down enclosure, hottest day of the year with no enclosure, people/dogs utilised area, chick is no more. People/nature?”

In June, Mr Fiennes highlighted the problem of litter at Holkham by filling a skip with rubbish left by day-trippers.

