Popular Great Yarmouth bakery suddenly closes

PUBLISHED: 17:29 05 February 2019

JD Bales Bakery in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth.

Archant

A popular bakery which is believed to have been trading in a town for more than a century has suddenly closed.

A sign announcing the closure of JD Bales Bakery in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth.

J D Bales in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth - renowned for its delicious pastries - had a sign in its window on Tuesday morning to inform customers of the news.

The sign said: “From 04/02/2019 Bales Bakery LTD ceased trading.

“Thanks to all our customers past and present. Mr and Mrs Bales.”

Andrew Bradfield owner of The New Norfolk Kitchen in Northgate Street described the closure as a real shame.

He said: “It was a very popular bakery and to see it close really is disappointing.

“The bakery had been trading in the town for more than one hundred years so for it to close is a real shame.”

Adrian Nicholls, owner of Ralph’s Barber Shop said he regularly visited J D Bales to buy a pasty.

“I went there yesterday and they did not mention anything about it closing,” he said.

“I am really shocked as lots of people still went there.

“It is such sad news for the town.”

