Popular cycling shop to expand into town

A popular and award-winning bicycle shop will be opening a second store as it is growing too fast for the owner to keep up.

CycleRecycle, in Kessingland High Street, has been open for ten years and recycles old bicycles and parts to give them a new lease of life and keep them out of landfills. They also repair and hire bikes.

Store owner and founder Matt Murphy, 46, said: "We've outgrown this store and we are getting more customers from Beccles and Bungay who are saying it would be great if we were more local to them.

"We're growing faster than anything, I just can't keep up with it."

Matt Murphy used to be a professional cyclist, ranked in the top four mountain bike riders in the world. After an injury, he was forced to retire and work a "normal job" he "hated every second of."

In 2009 he founded CycleRecycle as an online company in his spare room, and got the store in Kessingland two years later. Until now, it has just been Mr Murphy and his wife running the business.

CycleRecycle has won awards for being the greenest business in Waveney, having kept 2,400 bicycles out of landfills, and repaired thousands more.

Mr Murphy said: "We have three main things we do. We want to keep bikes out of landfill, we want to promote cycling, and we want to save people money.

"I would say it's been a success all the way through, it's all gone better than I could hope."

Their new store will open on Friday, October 4 at 38-40 Blyburgate, Beccles. Mr Murphy is now looking to hire two people to help run both stores.

He said: "There's a million more cyclists than back when I opened the shop in 2011, it's more popular than ever.

"We've kept 2,400 bikes out of landfill since we have been here. It'll only increase in the second store. We live in a throwaway community and it's good to recycle."

For more information on CycleRecycle or to apply for a position at the new store, go to www.cyclerecycleuk.com