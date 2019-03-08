Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Popular cycling shop to expand into town

PUBLISHED: 12:19 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:19 27 September 2019

The inside of the store in Kessingland. Photo: Matt Murphy / CycleRecycle

The inside of the store in Kessingland. Photo: Matt Murphy / CycleRecycle

Archant

A popular and award-winning bicycle shop will be opening a second store as it is growing too fast for the owner to keep up.

Store owner Matt Murphy said: “We’re growing faster than anything, I just can’t keep up with it.” Photo: Matt Murphy / CycleRecycleStore owner Matt Murphy said: “We’re growing faster than anything, I just can’t keep up with it.” Photo: Matt Murphy / CycleRecycle

CycleRecycle, in Kessingland High Street, has been open for ten years and recycles old bicycles and parts to give them a new lease of life and keep them out of landfills. They also repair and hire bikes.

Store owner and founder Matt Murphy, 46, said: "We've outgrown this store and we are getting more customers from Beccles and Bungay who are saying it would be great if we were more local to them.

"We're growing faster than anything, I just can't keep up with it."

Matt Murphy used to be a professional cyclist, ranked in the top four mountain bike riders in the world. After an injury, he was forced to retire and work a "normal job" he "hated every second of."

The inside of the store in Kessingland. Photo: Matt Murphy / CycleRecycleThe inside of the store in Kessingland. Photo: Matt Murphy / CycleRecycle

In 2009 he founded CycleRecycle as an online company in his spare room, and got the store in Kessingland two years later. Until now, it has just been Mr Murphy and his wife running the business.

You may also want to watch:

CycleRecycle has won awards for being the greenest business in Waveney, having kept 2,400 bicycles out of landfills, and repaired thousands more.

Mr Murphy said: "We have three main things we do. We want to keep bikes out of landfill, we want to promote cycling, and we want to save people money.

"I would say it's been a success all the way through, it's all gone better than I could hope."

Their new store will open on Friday, October 4 at 38-40 Blyburgate, Beccles. Mr Murphy is now looking to hire two people to help run both stores.

He said: "There's a million more cyclists than back when I opened the shop in 2011, it's more popular than ever.

"We've kept 2,400 bikes out of landfill since we have been here. It'll only increase in the second store. We live in a throwaway community and it's good to recycle."

For more information on CycleRecycle or to apply for a position at the new store, go to www.cyclerecycleuk.com

Most Read

Town hit by ‘devastating’ shop closures as fourth business shuts its doors

Sheringham clothing shop Never Be Famous, which is the latest in a string of High Street businesses to have closed down in the past few months. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Firefighters tackling large farm building blaze

Firefighters are tackling a large farm storage building fire in Bressingham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Former airbase outbuilding set to become 300-bed accommodation centre

Nigel Finkel at the former Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall that is being converted into a residential centre. Picture: Neil Perry

‘We won’t be swallowed up’: Anger at bid to make Norfolk hamlet disappear

Beckhithe village is set to lose its name and merge with a neighbouring village. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Are some cyclists just yobs in tight shorts?

Do Norfolk and Suffolk's cyclists need to behave better? Pictured are riders on theTour of Britain Picture: PA

Most Read

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We won’t be swallowed up’: Anger at bid to make Norfolk hamlet disappear

Beckhithe village is set to lose its name and merge with a neighbouring village. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Town hit by ‘devastating’ shop closures as fourth business shuts its doors

Sheringham clothing shop Never Be Famous, which is the latest in a string of High Street businesses to have closed down in the past few months. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Firefighters tackling large farm building blaze

Firefighters are tackling a large farm storage building fire in Bressingham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Put your hands up! Fatman Scoop to perform at Bongo’s Bingo night

Be Faithful rapper Fatman Scoop is coming to Bongo's Bingo at the Ocean Rooms in Gorleston in November (Picture: PA)

How do we solve the mental health crisis? Share your views at the EDP, Evening News and Tortoise’s ThinkIn

Slow journalism venture Tortoise is set to host a ThinkIn - an open editorial conference - on solving the mental health crisis in the EDP's newsroom. Photo: Tortoise
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists