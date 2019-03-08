Search

Advanced search

$imgalt

Is this a record? A house that's been for sale for eight years

PUBLISHED: 09:34 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:34 02 August 2019

The property in Lords Lane, Burgh Castle which was first listed for sale in 2011 and is now reduced, priced at £17,500. Pic; Archant library.

The property in Lords Lane, Burgh Castle which was first listed for sale in 2011 and is now reduced, priced at £17,500. Pic; Archant library.

This one bedroom house in Norfolk, just reduced, has been on the market since December 2011 and still can't find a buyer.

Nick Taylor, chairman of the NDAEA and MD of Hadley Taylor. Pic: Archant libraryNick Taylor, chairman of the NDAEA and MD of Hadley Taylor. Pic: Archant library

And in a bid to finally get it sold, the price has just been dropped from £20,000 to the bargain of £17,500.

This newspaper featured the 'little brick home no one wants to buy' in Burgh Castle, near Yarmouth, in May 2018 after it was first listed for sale on December, 19, 2011.

Incredibly, the house in Lords Lane is still on the market but was reduced only a fortnight ago, now for sale for £17,500.

The agents Howards describe it as a 'nice little chalet property situated on the very pleasant and popular Burgh Hall site, offering many site facilities.'

Inside the property on Lords Lane, Burgh Castle. Pic: Archant libraryInside the property on Lords Lane, Burgh Castle. Pic: Archant library

It has one bedroom, a sitting room, a kitchen area, bathroom and outside, communal parking and gardens as well as being for sale with no chain.

There are extra charges - including site fees of £699 per year which covers water and sewage. Council tax is band A with 50% reduction, however, and although you can only use the house from April 1 to the end of October, you can stay longer if you pay an additional £320 a month.

There are also the added facilities of a swimming pool in the summer months as well as a lounge bar and restaurant.

Inside the property in Lords Lane, Burgh Castle. It was listed just before Christmas 2011. Pic: Archant library.Inside the property in Lords Lane, Burgh Castle. It was listed just before Christmas 2011. Pic: Archant library.

MORE: Parents bucking trend by ditching children's phones and tablets

Nick Taylor, chairman of the NDAEA, Norwich & District Association of Estate Agents, and MD of Hadley Taylor, said: "On the face of it I would suggest that although the price is very low, it may not have sold because it is leasehold with only 62 years left on the lease.

"This would make it difficult to borrow against. The property has limitations on when it can be used - April to October - so is for holiday home use only. It is also on a holiday park - not everyone's cup of tea."

Incredibly, the house is not the cheapest for sale in Norfolk; there are park homes and beach huts priced from just £5,000 and a two bedroom chalet home on the Sunbeach holiday village in nearby California for just £15,950 but that only went on the market in May with a different estate agents, Aldreds.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Grandparents and young children rescued from rising tide on Norfolk beach which has seen ‘several fatalities’

Nine people have been rescued from the incoming tide after becoming cut off on a Norfolk beach. Photo: Clifford Hicks

‘This town is dead’: Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Greta Levy

Is this a record? A house that’s been for sale for eight years

The property in Lords Lane, Burgh Castle which was first listed for sale in 2011 and is now reduced, priced at £17,500. Pic; Archant library.

Fisherman has seven days to remove part of metal barrier blocking access to beach

Nigel Turner, pictured, has criticised Mr Chambers for putting up the barrier at West Runton beach. Pictures: David Bale

‘She chose to be alone in the garden in a bid to protect us’ - daughter fighting to change law on assisted dying

Zoe Marley with a photograph of her mother. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Is this a record? A house that’s been for sale for eight years

The property in Lords Lane, Burgh Castle which was first listed for sale in 2011 and is now reduced, priced at £17,500. Pic; Archant library.

Couple’s lives devastated by Lyme disease picked up in Thetford Forest

Laura Bradley and Martin Edwards, from Tasburgh, who suffer with Lyme disease. Photo: Laura Bradley

Fisherman has seven days to remove part of metal barrier blocking access to beach

Nigel Turner, pictured, has criticised Mr Chambers for putting up the barrier at West Runton beach. Pictures: David Bale

‘This town is dead’: Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Greta Levy

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Grandparents and young children rescued from rising tide on Norfolk beach which has seen ‘several fatalities’

Nine people have been rescued from the incoming tide after becoming cut off on a Norfolk beach. Photo: Clifford Hicks

Norfolk man fined for being drunk while driving mobility scooter

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘She chose to be alone in the garden in a bid to protect us’ - daughter fighting to change law on assisted dying

Zoe Marley with a photograph of her mother. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘This town is dead’: Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Greta Levy

A home that will never go out of fashion – for sale with its own Jack Wills store inside

The property for sale in Burnham Market with agent Ben Marchbank, inset. Pic: Bedfords/Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists