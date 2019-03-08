Is this a record? A house that's been for sale for eight years

This one bedroom house in Norfolk, just reduced, has been on the market since December 2011 and still can't find a buyer.

And in a bid to finally get it sold, the price has just been dropped from £20,000 to the bargain of £17,500.

This newspaper featured the 'little brick home no one wants to buy' in Burgh Castle, near Yarmouth, in May 2018 after it was first listed for sale on December, 19, 2011.

Incredibly, the house in Lords Lane is still on the market but was reduced only a fortnight ago, now for sale for £17,500.

The agents Howards describe it as a 'nice little chalet property situated on the very pleasant and popular Burgh Hall site, offering many site facilities.'

It has one bedroom, a sitting room, a kitchen area, bathroom and outside, communal parking and gardens as well as being for sale with no chain.

There are extra charges - including site fees of £699 per year which covers water and sewage. Council tax is band A with 50% reduction, however, and although you can only use the house from April 1 to the end of October, you can stay longer if you pay an additional £320 a month.

There are also the added facilities of a swimming pool in the summer months as well as a lounge bar and restaurant.

Nick Taylor, chairman of the NDAEA, Norwich & District Association of Estate Agents, and MD of Hadley Taylor, said: "On the face of it I would suggest that although the price is very low, it may not have sold because it is leasehold with only 62 years left on the lease.

"This would make it difficult to borrow against. The property has limitations on when it can be used - April to October - so is for holiday home use only. It is also on a holiday park - not everyone's cup of tea."

Incredibly, the house is not the cheapest for sale in Norfolk; there are park homes and beach huts priced from just £5,000 and a two bedroom chalet home on the Sunbeach holiday village in nearby California for just £15,950 but that only went on the market in May with a different estate agents, Aldreds.

