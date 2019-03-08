Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Is the Norfolk housing market experiencing a 'Brexit bounce'?

PUBLISHED: 10:19 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:19 16 April 2019

Are house prices on the rise? This stunning home on Unthank Road in the Golden Triangle is for sale for £1.595m with Strutt & Parker jointly with Websters. Pic: www.homes24,co.uk

Are house prices on the rise? This stunning home on Unthank Road in the Golden Triangle is for sale for £1.595m with Strutt & Parker jointly with Websters. Pic: www.homes24,co.uk

House prices have risen by an average of nearly £3,500 this month but Norfolk estate agents remain gloomy – blaming Brexit for low activity.

Nick Taylor, chairman of the NDAEA, Nowich & District Association of Estate Agents. Pic: Archant.Nick Taylor, chairman of the NDAEA, Nowich & District Association of Estate Agents. Pic: Archant.

The average price of new instructions increased by an average of 1.1% or £3,447 in April – the biggest month on month uplift in more than a year, according to property portal Rightmove.

Some homes are for sale in Norfolk for more than a few months ago but agents predict a 'Brexit bounce' in the market is still some way off.

MORE: What does the Church of England in Norfolk think of the new change in divorce law?

Nick Taylor, chairman of the NDAEA, Norwich & District Association of Estate Agents, said: “There is no doubt that activity in the property sector is very low and three years of uncertainty over Brexit is solely responsible for this lack of confidence. If property portals are reporting a rise in asking prices this has no bearing on activity and no bearing on actual selling prices.

Are house prices on the rise? This stunning home on Unthank Road in the Golden Triangle is for sale for £1.595m with Strutt & Parker jointly with Websters. Pic: www.homes24,co.ukAre house prices on the rise? This stunning home on Unthank Road in the Golden Triangle is for sale for £1.595m with Strutt & Parker jointly with Websters. Pic: www.homes24,co.uk

“However, if we take Brexit out of the equation altogether, all the signs are very good for the property market. Interest rates are historically low, employment is very strong, wages are rising faster than price inflation and house prices are stable. If it wasn't for the utter incompetence of Parliament, the property market would be roaring away.

“If we ever do get a Brexit, and this is still not a given, we will certainly get a Brexit bounce.”

Nick Leeming, chairman of Jackson-Stops, said: “Buyers, particularly those in the family homes market, have become frustrated at the lack of new homes coming to market.

“This greater competition has resulted in upward pressure on prices, so it is perhaps not surprising to see the data showing a greater monthly price increase.”

A recent RICS survey said demand was falling but 15% more respondents forecasted a rise in house prices over the next year, the strongest reading since August 2018.

The average asking price on a home is now £305,449, still 0.1% lower than a year ago and in Norfolk, £252,192.

A Rightmove report stated family homes with three and four bedroom properties, but excluding four bedroom detached homes, are currently holding their value particularly well. These properties are coming to the market at asking prices 0.7% on average higher than a year ago.

Most Read

Four-year ban for chip shop owner’s second drink-driving offence

David Wardas, who runs Halesworth Fish and Chips, in London Road, has been banned from driving for four years Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

‘Lives are being torn apart’: Family’s heartache after son moves out of All Hallows hospital after 14 years

Ed Spashett, 32, has been living at the nursing home in Bungay for 14 years. Pictured here with his mother, Sandra Bell. Picture: Contributed by Sandra Bell

Chip shop owner banned from roads for drink driving

Fishers of Hunstanton owner Mark Wilson Picture: Archant

Most Read

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Man taken to hospital after crash between car and motorbike

Aylsham Road, which has been closed by a crash. Photo: Staff

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Delight for campaigners as beauty spot is spared from development

Michelle Newton, West Road resident, and Geoff Hood, Valley View resident at Costessey, delighted that a planning application for 83 homes on the field behind them off Farmland Road, has been rejected. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Rare Siberian bird spotted in Norfolk pub garden

A Pallas's warbler on the left and a goldfinch photographed at Weybourne Camp in 2015. Picture: MOSS TAYLOR

Four-year ban for chip shop owner’s second drink-driving offence

David Wardas, who runs Halesworth Fish and Chips, in London Road, has been banned from driving for four years Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Police targeting drivers using mobile phones this week

Norfolk Police carrying out Operation Ringtone in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Taco Bell reveals plans to expand in Great Yarmouth

Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth is looking to add an upstairs.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists