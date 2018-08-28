Could Bishops in King’s Lynn reopen as the Lattice House?

A gastro pub which closed down two weeks ago could soon reopen under its original name.

Bishops of Chapel Street opened up in the former Lattice House, in King’s Lynn, last May.

Its owners blamed lack of support from the community after time was called on the business.

Now the landlords of a dining pub near Downham Market have confirmed they are in talks to take it over.

Adam Noble and Aaron Dobson took over at the Jolly Brewers, at Shouldham Thorpe in November.

Now they are in talks regarding taking over Bishops, which would revert to being called the Lattice House in the event they are successful.

Mr Noble said: “We’re hoping to agree terms tomorrow. Nothing’s agreed until everything’s agreed, so I’m told, but we’re down the road on that journey.” The pub has been secured with steel shutters since it closed. Mr Noble said it would not reopen until the end of February because of “operational changes” which needed to be made.

Of the name change, he added: “We’re absolutely changing the name back if we’re successful, that’s what we’re going to do.”