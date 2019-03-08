Game store set to close in Norfolk town

A popular gaming store is closing down this week.

Staff at Game, on King's Lynn High Street, are clearing the shelves of games and gadgets.

The shop is due to close on Saturday. Game, which has 300 stores nationwide, has not yet said why.

Customers who have advance orders have been told they can collect them from the chain's branch in Norwich.

Staff at the Lynn branch said they could not comment on the closure.

Game's head office has been approached for a comment.