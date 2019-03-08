Is a new Travlodge coming to Norfolk?

Travelodge already has a number of hotels in East Anglia, like this site in Lowestoft. Photo: Andy Darnell Archant © 2009

Travelodge could be setting its sights on Norfolk expansion, as the chain announced that its rising profits will lead to 100 new hotels and 3,000 new jobs.

The group has seen revenue climb 8.8% to £693.3m, driving its plan to open the 100 new hotels in the next five years.

One of these could be in Norfolk, after the business made headlines in 2017 when it announced it was looking to open a site in Cromer.

As well as Cromer, the chain was also looking to open in Wisbech, and create 30 jobs for the region.

However, these plans are yet to come to fruition.

The chain already has sites in Norwich, Thetford, Great Yarmouth and King’s Lynn.

Boss Peter Gowers said the positive results were helped by investment in price and quality.

“Our strategic focus on location, price and quality has enabled Travelodge to deliver a set of excellent results.

“We extended our network of hotels, remained focused on delivering attractive prices and took another step forward on quality,” he said.

Travelodge has also benefited from more consumers and businesses opting for budget hotels amid the UK’s economic slowdown.

The firm warned that the economic situation remains “uncertain”, with Brexit storm clouds refusing to dissipate, causing alarm for businesses.

“These are uncertain times and we are not immune from the short-term challenges, but beyond, we remain confident that there are more opportunities ahead,” Mr Gowers added.

Travelodge also bemoaned the impact of “significant” cost increases, citing the National Living Wage and business rates, although it added that it has successfully navigated these challenges.

Over 2018, Travelodge ended the practice of outsourcing housekeeping, bringing staff into direct employment, and abolished the use of zero-hour contracts.

It also took action on gender diversity and the majority of hotel managers are now women.