PUBLISHED: 11:46 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 11 November 2019

The cast of Steel Magnolias at The Maddermarket Theatre with staff from The Iron House. Picture: Julia Holland Photography

The cast of Steel Magnolias at The Maddermarket Theatre with staff from The Iron House. Picture: Julia Holland Photography

Julia Holland

An evening out in Norwich just got 20% cheaper, following the announcement of a new partnership between The Maddermarket Theatre and independent restaurant The Iron House.

The venues have launched a deal where ticket holders for the near 100-year-old theatre will get 20% off their food and drink bill for pre-show dining at the contemporary restaurant.

The deal has been announced as The Maddermarket launches its latest in-house production of Robert Harling's Steel Magnolias.

MORE: Norwich's Bonmarche begins closing down sale

General manager of The Maddermarket Theatre, Alice Wright, said: "We are really excited to announce The Iron House as our exclusive restaurant partner. We cannot wait to work with them and support a fellow Norwich Lanes venue.

"The opportunity to extend the theatre experience to this wonderful local eatery is a really special addition that we are delighted to be able to offer to our audiences."

Jeremy King, owner of The Iron House, said: "It's a privilege to work closely with such a well-respected venue known for its varied and eclectic repertoire. We look forward to being part of the experience enjoyed by the theatre's audiences."

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Drivers caught ignoring ‘no cars’ rule in town

Police said 15 drivers perfeormed an illegal right turn in an hour in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Police

Reader letter: The NDR is perfect for numpty drivers

The final stretch of the NDR between Wroxham Road and Postwick Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Workshop destroyed after fire engulfs converted barn

A workshop has been destroyed after a blaze broke out at a barn near Tacolneston. Picture: Archant

