The Iron House launches 20% off deal with The Maddermarket Theatre

An evening out in Norwich just got 20% cheaper, following the announcement of a new partnership between The Maddermarket Theatre and independent restaurant The Iron House.

The venues have launched a deal where ticket holders for the near 100-year-old theatre will get 20% off their food and drink bill for pre-show dining at the contemporary restaurant.

The deal has been announced as The Maddermarket launches its latest in-house production of Robert Harling's Steel Magnolias.

General manager of The Maddermarket Theatre, Alice Wright, said: "We are really excited to announce The Iron House as our exclusive restaurant partner. We cannot wait to work with them and support a fellow Norwich Lanes venue.

"The opportunity to extend the theatre experience to this wonderful local eatery is a really special addition that we are delighted to be able to offer to our audiences."

Jeremy King, owner of The Iron House, said: "It's a privilege to work closely with such a well-respected venue known for its varied and eclectic repertoire. We look forward to being part of the experience enjoyed by the theatre's audiences."