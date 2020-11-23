Video

Norfolk Buisness Awards 2020: Investing in Future Growth winner

Digital IT specialist Netmatters has been announced as the winner of the Investing in Future Growth award, sponsored by Lovell, at the Norfolk Business Awards 2020.

Netmatters is a fantastic business that is not only being driven by brothers James and Chris Gulliver, but also by their extended board of directors, managers and all staff.

Every inch of this full service digital company is being executed through a carefully considered and informed strategy. From an exceptional sector-shaping development programme through to an employee-empowering training scheme, this business is investing in people in an incredible way and its staff are seen as the businesses core.

Nothing happens by accident in this business, Netmatters is constantly reviewing and critiquing itself, looking for efficiencies and growth areas.

Investment into infrastructure and broader market sectors which are informed by both market intelligence and its own calculated approach, puts this business in a position of amazing strength and sustainability, with an opportunity of growth that would seem limitless.

“Winning this award is so important to us as a business and vindicates the hard work we have put into our preparation for future growth,” said James Gulliver, managing director. “We work with many exceptional businesses across the region, so to be named the winner carries so much weight for us as an organisation.

“The process of entering the awards has been a cathartic experience in these troubled times and offered a rare moment of reflection on our strategies as a whole, as opposed to the daily duties of running a business. We as a business recognise our main assets are our amazing people and the cornerstone of our future success is the development and wellbeing of our team members.”

Lovell is a partnership housing expert and a leading provider of innovative residential construction and regeneration developments across England, Scotland and Wales.

It does more than just build houses. It builds communities. Innovation, collaboration, extensive expertise and best practice in sustainable housing all come as standard with Lovell.

As well as designing, building and selling new homes, Lovell works together with its partners to refurbish and maintain existing homes and regenerate neighbourhoods.

Royal Norwich Golf Club

Royal Norwich Golf Club is a worthy finalist due to its fantastically strategic investment plan. It was extremely brave in how it pivoted away from the traditional path for golf clubs and underwent a root and branch reform. The plans the club has for hospitality, accommodation and vineyards, outlines a very bright future for the business.

The Maids Head Hotel

The Maids Head Hotel has been a shining light against an incredibly tough backdrop for its industry. It has been a key player in the region for a long time, but what it has done in the past nine months really sets it apart, including investment in green initiatives which underline its strategic focus on future growth.

Thurne-Middleby

Thurne-Middleby is growing through a strong strategic vision to continue to be an exemplar business within precision engineered industrial food slicing systems. It would seem no element of the design, development or manufacturing process is left undeveloped, and it is this investment in detail that will no doubt see the business continue to grow.